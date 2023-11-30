Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 2 Part 1 as well as the Invincible comics.

The Big Picture Invincible Season 2 Part 1 ends on a cliffhanger, introducing a mysterious character called "The Man with the Invincible Gun."

Omni-Man loses a physical battle for the first time, signaling the imminent Viltrumite invasion of Earth.

The tease of "The Man with the Invincible Gun" hints at the arrival of an established character and a weapon that even the Viltrumites will fear.

In what has become a consistent trend of Robert Kirkman's critically acclaimed animated series, Invincible Season 2's mid-season finale ended on a monumental cliffhanger, including a tease of a mysterious character named "The Man with the Invincible Gun." Following the shocking return of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), as well as the revelation of his new Thraxan family, Invincible (Steven Yeun) is left to wonder if his estranged father has turned a new leaf or if this is just another attempt to manipulate him. Before Mark can even consider his father's request to take Nolan's new wife and child to safety, disaster strikes when the Viltrumites find them.

The aftermath of this battle results in another shock, the first time Invincible fans have seen Omni-Man lose a physical battle. Though fans won't get answers as to what's next until 2024, it's clear that a Viltrumite invasion of Earth is imminent, with the nefarious General Kregg (Clancy Brown) issuing a grave warning to Invincible. All hope seems lost, though Nolan gives his son a cryptic hint about something that may provide them with a chance at stopping the Viltrumites for good. This ending tease not only sets up the arrival of an established character from the original graphic novels but also potentially introduces a weapon that even the mighty Viltrumites will fear.

invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Cast Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Creator Robert Kirkman

Mark Survives His First Battle Against Viltrumites

Even though the Thraxan traveler Luolzon (Rob Delaney) told Mark Grayson that his planet was in danger of an impending meteor shower, this was all just a ploy to get Mark to reunite with his father, Nolan. Now the leader of the Thraxan people, Nolan has effectively started over, taking a new wife in Andressa (Rhea Seehorn) and parenting another child. Mark understandably thinks that he and his mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), have been replaced. Still, Nolan seems genuinely remorseful about his massacre on Earth and doesn't want forgiveness. Instead, he asks Mark to take away and defend Andressa and his Thraxan son, as they'll become targets of the Viltrum Empire he deserted should they be discovered.

Mark doesn't get to consider his father's intentions, as the Viltrumites have found Nolan's new haven far faster than he expected. Though they bring with them the fury of a vast army, the Viltrumite invading force only consists of three soldiers. This includes Thula (Grey DeLisle), Lucan (Phil LaMarr), and Vidor (Chris Diamantopoulos) — the same three Viltrumites who supposedly killed Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) in the previous episode. The three aren't even the best soldiers the Viltrum Empire has to offer, making their vast and immense power even more intimidating.

The trio of vile Viltrumites has already wiped out most of the Thraxans, but that still doesn't stop Mark and Nolan from forming an unlikely alliance to stop them. The father and son fight valiantly, even inflicting some severe wounds on them in the process. In the end, though, they each suffer a stunning defeat, with both Omni-Man and Invincible on the brink of death. Before Nolan is whisked off back to Viltrum to face judgment for his crimes, he gives Mark a cryptic piece of advice — "Read my books."

Related Who Is Thaedus in ‘Invincible’ Comics? The Coalition of Planets’ leader played a major role in the war against Viltrum.

“The Man With the Invincible Gun” Is Known As Space Racer

Close

Before revealing his true identity as a Viltrumite agent, Nolan's alter-ego on Earth was a successful science fiction writer, but perhaps those books were more science than fiction. Shortly after Nolan tells Mark to read his books for answers on how to stop the Viltrum Empire, we see Debbie discarding the books on the side of the road, hoping to start healing after the trauma her husband inflicted on her. We see one of those books on top of the pile with the exciting title of "The Man with the Invincible Gun."

Though this may initially seem like a simple nod to the James Bond story titled The Man with the Golden Gun, fans of the Invincible comics will instantly recognize this as a tease for the character known as Space Racer. First introduced in Issue #35 of the acclaimed Invincible comic run, Space Racer is a Talescrian alien who, much like Allen the Alien, is a peace officer for the Coalition of Planets. Where Allen has a power level similar to that of the mighty Viltrumites, Space Racer is a more technology-based character, with him wielding a weapon that is one of the most powerful items in the entire Invincible canon.

That weapon is Racer's signature energy gun, which is far from your average peashooter. The reason it's commonly referred to as "The Invincible Gun" is because it is capable of firing and penetrating through anything. Yes, anything, even a Viltrumite. It's also worth noting that Space Racer is the only person in the universe who can use the gun. If anyone besides him even tries to pick up the weapon, it will fly right back into Space Racer's hands, making it unique only to him. Long before Nolan came to Earth, he and Space Racer got into a heated confrontation. Nolan reigned supreme and imprisoned Space Racer under a pile of rubble, leaving his gun so he couldn't use it to escape. With Nolan imprisoned and the Viltrumites setting their sights on Earth, the inevitable return of Space Racer might be Mark's only chance of repelling the genocidal villains.

Invincible Season 2 Part 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video