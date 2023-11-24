Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 2, Episode 3 and the Invincible comics.

Episode 3 of Invincible Season 2 was a departure from the rest of the series up to this point. Aside from a single excursion to Mars (and a couple of heart-to-hearts on the moon), the show has remained firmly grounded on Earth and centered around the humans and heroes living there. But with the help of some delightful narration from Paul F. Tompkins, "This Missive, This Machination!" — like the comic book issue it's based on — takes us off-world, to the far reaches of the galaxy and the planet Talescria, home to both the Coalition of Planets and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). There, we meet the head of the Coalition, the Great Thaedus, brought to life by legendary voice actor Peter Cullen. Fans of the series who haven't read the comics might be wondering who this wizened old man is and what role he has to play in the story, while devotees of Robert Kirkman's comic were left shocked by his actions at the end of the episode.

What Is the Coalition of Planets?

During the comic's 15-year run, Invincible (Steven Yeun) and his fellow superheroes faced off against all manner of villains; but in its first few years, the Viltrum Empire served as the series' primary antagonists. This has been set up in the TV show, first through the reveal of Nolan Grayson's (J.K. Simmons) true origins and intentions on Earth, then through some helpful backstory provided by Allen. The true strength of the Viltrum Empire and the threat it represents are gradually becoming clear. But as we learn in Episode 3, the Coalition of Planets exists to counter that threat. We've only gotten brief glimpses of the Coalition so far in the series, but it plays an important role in the comics. Composed of planets and species from all over the galaxy who have something to offer in the fight against Viltrum, its sole purpose is to find Viltrumite weaknesses and ways to fight against them. However, its leader, Thaedus, is hiding a secret about his own origins.

Thaedus' Comic History Is Changed in the 'Invincible' Series

In both the Invincible TV series and the comic, a mole in the Coalition has been transmitting information to Viltrum, and after Allen reports what he knows about Mark and Nolan Grayson to the Coalition, he is attacked by Viltrumites and severely injured. But this is where the show and the comic's plotlines part ways. In the comic, after Allen is almost fully recovered, Thaedus reveals his secret to him: the Coalition leader is actually a Viltrumite, the first ever to rebel against the Empire. Now old even by Viltrumite standards, Thaedus escaped from Viltrum a thousand years earlier and founded the Coalition of Planets to stop the Empire's spread through the galaxy. To prove that what he's saying to Allen is true, he performs the Toolock Pull, tearing out his own beard and leaving himself with the iconic Viltrumite mustache.

Much later in the series, we also learn that Thaedus once killed the former Viltrum leader, Lord Argall, and that the new leader, Grand Regent Thragg, has sworn vengeance upon Thaedus. The fact that only one Viltrumite has ever rebelled against his people is a testament to the power of their indoctrination practices — though we also know that Viltrum, like George Orwell's Oceania, edits its own history books, so it's possible that Thaedus is simply the only rebel who has lived long enough to tell his tale.

To the horror of comics fans, Episode 3 of the TV series instead sees Thaedus turning off Allen's life support, seemingly killing him (though many viewers suspect he's not actually dead) and leading some to believe that Thaedus himself is the mole. No such thing ever happens in the comic (and the reveal of the mole's true identity is actually a bit anticlimactic). In the comics, Thaedus and Allen work closely together to defeat Viltrum, and Thaedus is exactly what he says he is: not a mole for Viltrum but a bold and determined opponent of the Empire, described by Thragg as the "Great Betrayer." He believes the actions of his people to be evil, and he does everything in his power to stop them. That's why his apparent betrayal of Allen in the show came as such a shock.

Robert Kirkman Has Surprises Up His Sleeve for Amazon's 'Invincible' Adaptation

When we say Thaedus does everything in his power to stop Viltrum, that's no exaggeration. He even goes so far as to commission the creation of a biological weapon using his own DNA. Coalition scientists create a virus that is deadly to Viltrumites — if it doesn't kill them outright, it weakens them enough to be killed in combat. Called the Scourge Virus, it proves to be an important development in the long war against Viltrum, though some members of the Coalition come into conflict over its use. After an even more deadly strain is created, Thaedus is willing to unleash it, even if doing so means being infected himself.

As the war to resist Viltrum rages on, Thaedus coordinates all angles: while some members of the Coalition comb the galaxy looking for weapons, species, and individuals who can stand up to a Viltrumite (including Battle Beast [Michael Dorn], whose addiction to fighting makes him eager to join the conflict), others work on technological and scientific solutions. Without revealing too many spoilers, a plan conceived and carried out by Thaedus proves key to turning the tide of the war. Ultimately, he gives his own life in the fight against Viltrum. Allen, who has been brave to a fault and nearly gotten himself killed several times, then takes over as Coalition leader.

Thaedus' actions in Season 2 indicate that Kirkman — who is also the show's creator — plans to take the character in a different direction than that of the comic. This could mean that other characters' arcs will diverge from those in the comic, and even that the entire storyline of the Viltrumite War may play out completely differently. Although some comics hardliners might be disappointed if that's the case, other super-fans will certainly be excited to see new stories brought to life in the Invincible universe.

