Invincible Season 2 has finally received a trailer, though it is only a short teaser trailer that sees Mark and Allen the Alien, voiced by Steven Yeun and Seth Rogan, respectively, catching up over some food. While the main crux of the trailer is to confirm a late 2023 release, there are a few Easter Eggs that keen-eyed fans might notice if they look hard enough. One of these Easter Eggs teases a conflict between Invincible and The Immortal and another sees Angstrom Levy, a popular villain from the comic series, make a cameo.

During the trailer, Allen asks Mark what he's been up to since it's been so long since we've seen him, a cheeky reference to the fans asking the creators where new Invincible content has been over the last few years. Mark pleads his case, saying that he has been busy, before listing off the process and hard word that goes into making an animated series. One of the things that he mentions is writing, which shows a page from a script for the upcoming season. Viewers that pause the trailer here will see that the script shown depicts a battle between The Immortal, the resurrected leader of the superhero team killed by Mark's father and former member, Omni-Man. While the two battle, Mark tries to tell The Immortal to trust him, something he is unable to do due to everything that happened with the young hero's father.

In the comics, after Omni-Man leaves Earth, Invincible and the other heroes do what they can to be the new defenders of the world. Despite his efforts, The Immortal voices his lack of trust in Mark, saying that given the fact he is a Viltrumite like his father, he could try and take over the planet as well. This could lead to the battle between the two we see in the script, or maybe the other Easter Egg we see in this trailer will lead to Mark facing an alternate version of the unkillable hero.

It has been confirmed by the producers of the series that sitting in the booth to the right of Mark and Allen is two versions of Angstrom Levy, a villain from the comics that have the ability to open portals to different realities, bringing together different versions of himself with the goal of amassing information from them. With the help of the recurring villains, the Mauler Twins, Levy uses a machine to upload the memories of his alternate selves into his own mind, but when Invincible arrives to stop the Twins, he causes the machine to overload, leaving Levy disfigured, insane, and vengeful towards the young hero. While not getting into details, Levy sends Mark into alternate realities as a way of revenge and eventually formulates a plan using other versions of Mark from across the multiverse.

Kirkman has previously mentioned that Levy is a character that he wants to use in the future of the show, even saying that he is "spoiling something" when he directly name-dropped the character in a Twitter clip from back in May 2021 after the show received its Season 2 and 3 renewals. With the interdimensional powers at Levy's disposal, his introduction could lead to even crazier stories beyond the normal intergalactic threats that are on Mark's horizon.

The History of Invincible

Invincible started life in 2003 as a comic series by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman and with art from Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The series follows Mark, a seventeen-year-old kid who is learning how to deal with his newly awakened superhero abilities as the titular hero, Invincible. He has a lot to live up to given he is the son of the world's most powerful defender, Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons. While the path to being a hero is filled with drama, conflict, and a lot of blood, Mark could always rely on his father, but it is over the course of the first season that he learns that noble image that he has of his dad in his head is not reality and Omni-Man is actually set to conquer the Earth. The star-studded voice cast of Invincible also features Jason Mantzoukas, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, and Mahershala Ali, among many others. After the widespread acclaim and success that Invincible received during its first season, Prime Video renewed the series for two more seasons, with fans finally getting a window to when the next chapter in the series will come out along with a few Easter Eggs teasing what the future holds.

Season 2 of Invincible will arrive on Prime Video sometime in late 2023. You can check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming series return down below.