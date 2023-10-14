The Big Picture Mark strives to establish his own identity in the second season of Invincible, stepping out of his father's shadow to define his own legacy.

As violence and danger continue to threaten his city, Mark faces the challenge of protecting his loved ones while battling with his fear of becoming like his powerful, but destructive, father.

The upcoming season will see Mark developing his relationships and training to become a better hero while facing familiar foes and encountering new threats along the way. The first half of the season premieres on November 3.

Prime Video has released the first trailer for the second season of Invincible at New York Comic-Con, with Mark (Steven Yeun) trying to define his own legacy by stepping out of his father's shadow. In a world filled with superheroes where violence escalates to an extreme level, the teenager will continue to make his best efforts to keep his city and his loved ones safe, but danger is always lurking around the corner. More than two years after the debut of the first season, Mark is ready to make his comeback to the television, with more energy than ever before.

The new trailer shows Mark talking about how he's afraid of becoming someone like his father without even realizing it. Voiced by J. K. Simmons during the first season of the show, Nolan Grayson was introduced as the most powerful protector of the Earth. With no one being as capable as he was of stopping threats and saving innocent people from danger, the dynamic between him and Mark changed when the boy got powers of his own, but that would, unfortunately, lead to an aggressive confrontation.

After discovering that Nolan was actually an agent of the Viltrum Empire sent to conquer the Earth, Mark knew that his father had to be stopped before humanity lost control of its home. Even when his abilities weren't as developed as Nolan's, he still found a way to overcome Omni-Man, by reminding him of the love he once felt for him and for his mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh). But even if his father flew away without killing him, the young hero was definitely scarred by the events.

The Fight Continues in 'Invincible' Season 2

Image via Prime Video

With his father out of the picture, Mark will have more time to focus on his relationship with Amber (Zazie Beetz) and training to become a better hero. Familiar faces from the first installment of the series will also return in the upcoming episodes, including Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins). Some antagonists from the previous season are still on the loose, while new threats will cross Mark's path. Tatiana Maslany and Ben Schwartz will also voice characters in the sophomore season. The first half of the new season will be released later this year, while the remaining episodes will premiere at some point during the first half of 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for the second season of Invincible below, before the series returns to Prime Video on November 3: