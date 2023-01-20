Fans of Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series Invincible have been trying to gather any and all info on when the second season of the highly acclaimed series will be making its return. Announcements of the voice actors returning to the recording booth and word from Prime Video's Head of TV about a 2023 release have slowly been revealed over the last two years, but now we finally have a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season and a much smaller release window, even a date isn't set in stone just let. Invincible Season 2 is set to return in late 2023.

The new teaser trailer sees Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, voiced by Steven Yeun, and Allen the Alien, an assessor for the Coalition of Planets voiced by Seth Rogan that was one of Mark's earliest challenges as well as the person that Mark recounted the events of the first season in its final episode. The two are seen once again catching up at the Burger Mart, where Allen asks Invincible what he's been up to, saying that it's been "a little ridiculous how long it's been," a clear stand-in for the fans who have been waiting for the sophomore season. Mark makes it clear that he has been busy, explaining the process of putting the show together, which includes writing, designing, storyboarding, voice acting, and animating "roughly thousands of shots," with this process being shown to us as the scene of Mark explaining this process to Allen goes from the storyboard all the way to the finished product we have been watching throughout this over the 2-minute teaser. Mark then confirms to Allen that the show will release in late 2023.

When listing off all the things "Mark" has done for the second season of the show, we get a glimpse at a few interesting things. When discussing writing, we see a page of the script for the upcoming season, with the scene on the page being a battle between Invincible and the resurrected leader of the Guardians of the Globe, The Immortal. The scene sees the two battling while mark pleas with Immortal to trust him, something that he can't do due to everything Mark's father Omni-Man did in the first season, including killing all the other members of the Guardians of the Globe. We also see concept art for a design for Atom Eve as well as a shot of Yeun in the recording booth during this montage of things that the team has been working hard on for the 2023 return of the series.

Image via Amazon

History of Invincible

Invincible started life in 2003 as a comic series by The Walking Dead's Kirkman and with art from Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The series follows Mark, a seventeen-year-old kid who is learning how to deal with his newly awakened superhero abilities as the titular hero, Invincible. He has a lot to live up to given he is the son of the world's most powerful defender, Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons. While the path to being a hero is filled with drama, conflict, and a lot of blood, Mark could always rely on his father, but it is over the course of the first season that he learns that noble image that he has of his dad in his head is not reality and Omni-Man is actually set to conquer the Earth, which led the two to have a city-leveling battle that left thousands dead and Mark nearly dead at the end of Season 1. The star-studded voice cast of Invincible also counts Jason Mantzoukas, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, and Mahershala Ali among many others. After the widespread acclaim and success that Invincible received during its March to April 2021 run, Prime Video renewed the series for two more seasons, with fans having now waited nearly two full years to see the series return, but it would appear that the wait will be well worth it.

Season 2 of Invincible will arrive on Prime Video sometime in late 2023. You can check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming series return down below.