The wait is nearly over for Mark Grayson to step back into the spotlight as Prime Video brought Invincible to San Diego Comic-Con to finally demystify the long-awaited Season 2. It's been over two years since Mark and his father's climactic final confrontation left everything in tatters and the wait has been a long one to endure for more of the hit series. At the panel hosted by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub featuring series creator Robert Kirkman, however, a new teaser was finally unveiled along with a November 3 release date for the first half of the second season. After a midseason hiatus, the series will return with the second half in early 2024.

Invincible Season 1 began the coming-of-age story of Mark (Steven Yeun), a regular high schooler whose father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) just so happens to be the strongest superhero on Earth. As Mark begins developing powers of his own, Nolan, who protects the planet as the Superman-like hero Omni-man, takes him under his wing to help nurture his innate abilities. There's more than meets the eye with the series, however, as Mark comes into his own as a hero like his father while juggling both his duties and his personal life and relationships. His life was completely thrown out of line when he discovered his father was a Viltrumite set to weaken and ultimately assimilate Earth into their Empire. Season 2 will see Mark try to piece things back together in the aftermath.

Being Invincible is becoming a supersized part of Mark's life as he even misses his graduation to save the day from a new array of villains. His father's identity has put him in the line of fire in Season 2 as he's forced to combat The Immortal (Ross Marquand) who doesn't trust him in the slightest. Few people outside his friends seem to trust Mark after Nolan's betrayal. Still, he and his allies are trying to save lives. The end of the teaser, meanwhile, sets up that this season could go beyond Earth to Viltrum with the first Viltrumite on Viltrumite battle "since the great purge." Before it closes out, we get one final line from Omni-Man himself who simply and coldly utters "You should have died at birth."

Who Will Be Back for Season 2 of Invincible?

Season 2 will keep the stellar cast of Invincible intact with Yeun, Marquand, and Simmons joined by Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen. In addition, the teaser showed a very long and mind-blowing list of stars that'll be joining in some capacity in Season 2 including Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Jay Pharoah, Rhea Seehorn, Kari Wahlgren, Calista Flockhart, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Sterling K. Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Ella Purnell, and Ben Schwartz among many more. Conspicuously missing from that list is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who teased his addition to the series in a behind-the-scenes image.

Kirkman is back at the helm for Season 2 and, thankfully, this should be the last lengthy wait for more of the hit series for the foreseeable future. He previously promised that the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 wouldn't be nearly as long. Luckily, the wait seems like it'll be well worth it as Kirkman came to SDCC not just with the teaser and character art for the new season, but also a peak at a special episode starring Jacobs's Atom Eve releasing today.

Invincible is finally back with Season 2 on Prime Video on November 3. Check out the trailer below.