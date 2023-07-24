After waiting over two years to get another dose of Invincible, Prime Video and Robert Kirkman came through in a major way at San Diego Comic-Con with both a release date for the long-overdue Season 2 and a special episode following the fan-favorite Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs). Despite such a gap since Season 1 premiered, not every episode will be releasing in one run. The first four episodes of Season 2 will begin airing on November 3 followed by another wait before the final half arrives at some point in early 2024. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Kirkman explained the numerous reasons behind splitting the story in half this time around.

A key reason why viewers will have to wait for Season 2 to finish its course next year is due to that prolonged production. Kirkman is well aware that it's been overly long since we've last seen Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) on-screen and, while he promised a shorter wait for Season 3, that doesn't mean complications from the upcoming season weren't still a factor in scheduling the release of individual episode. "It's a little bit of the production process just because ramping things up has taken a lot longer than we thought," he said.

Beyond the logistical reasons, he believes that, with how the story of Season 2 is structured, a mid-season break may be just what fans need. He specifically sites another series based on his work, The Walking Dead, as an example of how such a split can build anticipation with a shocking plot point that leaves viewers both catching their breath and clamoring for more. "But also this is something that we've done with every season of The Walking Dead, and I think narratively, it's kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you've just experienced," he added. It seems Invincible has just that kind of punch in store before it'll go on hiatus. "And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It's a big episode. It's definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode."

Image via Amazon

Kirkman Asks Invincible Fans to Trust the Process With Season 2

With Invincible Season 2 releasing in November, it'll be running amid a busy time of year thanks to the holidays. Kirkman hopes to give the series room to breathe outside the constant hustle and bustle by picking up the second half in 2024. More than anything, he simply wants fan to trust in his decision when it comes to creating an impactful product. So far, the series has delivered with some shocking moments beginning all the way from Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons), aka Omni-Man, viciously murdering the Guardians of the Globe in Episode 1. As Season 2 sees Mark struggling to rebuild his life following Nolan's betrayal and departure all while facing down a new villain from the comics in Angstrom Levy, played by series newcomer Sterling K. Brown, Kirkman promises everything will click when audiences see the surprises he has in store.

"And with everything going on in that time of year with, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there. So I think it's good to take a pause and narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder. People will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."

One reason to be excited for Season 2 of the comic book adaptation has to be the stellar voice cast. Alongside the returning names which include Yeun, Simmons, Jacobs, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen, an eye-watering list of new stars are set to arrive including Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz among many more.

Invincible returns to Prime Video for Season 2 on November 3. Check out Kirkman's full comments below: