Invincible was one of the year’s biggest hits when it debuted on Prime Video in 2021. The hit animated series is based on the comic book of the same name. We follow Mark Grayson, the son of the mighty hero, Omni-Man, as he gains his own superpowers and strives to become the hero he’s meant to be. Season 2 of Invincible is set to premiere this year on Prime Video and will pick up where that shocking Season 1 finale left off. Here’s everything you need to know about Mark and his friends' next adventure.

In a conversation with Amazon Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders, we learned that Invincible will make its triumphant return in 2023. Sanders said: “2023 is going to be a great year for people.” After being pressed for a direct confirmation on a 2023 release date, Sanders simply replied, “Yes.” Invincible will officially return later this year, exclusively on Prime Video. And of course, Season 1 is currently available for streaming.

Watch the Invincible Season 2 Trailer

We got our first look at the season when the Invincible Season 2 teaser trailer dropped on January 20, 2023. The video gives us an update on the show's developmental phase. You can watch it in the player above and here's a link to our trailer breakdown.

What Do We Know About the Plot of Invincible Season 2?

Created by Robert Kirkman and featuring art by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows the adventures of Mark Grayson as he attempts to master his newly awakened superpowers. As the son of Earth’s strongest defender, Omni-Man, Mark is expected to be unbeatable. While he’s not as skilled as his father and definitely takes a beating, Mark’s true strength is his perseverance and, of course, being invincible.

Omni-Man is now gone after his devastating battle with Mark, and it’s up to Invincible, along with the new Guardians of the Globe to protect the people of Earth (not to be confused with Urath). Season 1 of Invincible follows Mark on his coming-of-age journey but also shows the shocking truth of his heritage and his father’s true nature. Season 2 will continue to follow Mark as he picks up the pieces. The second season is sure to have more of the blood, guts, and high-flying action that made the first so captivating for many viewers.

What's the Comic Book Background of Invincible?

As we already mentioned, Invincible is an original comic book series created by Robert Kirkman and was illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The book was published by Image Comics and ran from 2003 to 2018, completing its story with 144 issues. Kirkman was the sole writer of the series and is now helping push the franchise forward with the Prime Video animated series and a live-action film currently in development. The Invincible comic differs slightly from the animated series. The storylines are the same, but the order of events is different, and the show features more blood and graphic violence.

Who's In the Invincible Season 2 Cast?

Good news! The fantastic cast of Invincible Season 1 will return in Season 2. Invincible stars Steven Yeun (Nope) as Mark Grayson/Invincible, J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) As Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz (Joker) as Amber Bennett, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Grey Griffin (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Monster Girl and Shrinking Rae, Kevin Michael Richardson (Young Justice) as the Mauler Twins, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Walton Goggins (Ant-Man & The Wasp) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, and Seth Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Allen, the Alien.

More Shows Like Invincible that You Can Watch Now

While we wait for Invincible Season 2, here are five animated shows to watch. These will cover a variety of tones and themes and skew towards an older audience, much like Invincible. If you’re looking for more action, heartfelt stories, and gore, these are the ones for you!

Justice League Unlimited: Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman lead the Justice League as they fight against ARGUS, The Legion of Doom, and Darkseid. While the original team was merely seven heroes, the league has expanded and reached a nearly unlimited number of heroes. Justice League Unlimited is the quintessential superhero series, and its influence is still felt to this day, especially when compared to Invincible’s Guardians of the Globe. Justice League Unlimited is unique because it takes advantage of the entire DC Universe. It’s a sprawling world of characters, both big and small, and it’s not afraid to take advantage of that. If you want to watch an episode starring Booster Gold, we’ve got it. Would you rather see a classic adventure with the world’s finest? This series has you covered.

The Legend of Vox Machina: As the only non-superhero-related property in this list, The Legend of Vox Machina makes for a terrific follow-up to Invincible because it’s another Prime Video gem. The fantasy series follows eight lovable misfits tasked with protecting their homeland of Tal'Dorei. We love The Legend of Vox Machina because it’s a beautifully crafted fantasy world that fully fleshes out its characters in ways that feel earned. Pike, Scanlan, Keyleth, Vex, Vax, Percy, Grog, and Trinket are all flawed but constantly striving to improve. The series is just as violent as Invincible but also has just as much heart. It’s a terrific series if you’re looking for a new adventure.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical: Of all the great series on their catalog, The Boys is by far one of Prime Video’s most beloved shows and has become a pop culture staple over the last three years. It received an animated spin-off in 2022 titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and it is a must-watch series. Diabolical is an anthology series set within The Boys universe. Each episode has its own plot and tone, with some leaning into the comedic aspects of the series and others being more dramatic. It’s an easy show to binge and maintains the qualities we’ve grown to love about the live-action series.

