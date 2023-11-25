The Big Picture Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson in the hit superhero series Invincible, bringing the character to life with his powerful performance.

In Season 2, Mark struggles with his Viltrumite legacy and fears the power he possesses, even though his mother reassures him that he won't follow in his father's footsteps.

The second half of the current season of Invincible is set to release in 2024, and Mark will have to confront his father's actions while protecting the planet from interdimensional dangers and an alien empire.

Just as the first half of the second season of Invincible has been uploaded to Prime Video, the streaming platform shared a new featurette where Steven Yeun can be seen voicing Mark Grayson, the main character of the superhero story. Yeun has brought the character to life since the show's first episode, when Mark realized he had powers, just like his father. Audiences waited two years for the release of the second season, and the first half of this installment is finally available for streaming. Prime Video is getting ready to continue Mark's story, after the major mid-season finale that has left fans eager for more.

In the featurette, Yeun can be seen recording Mark's lines while he confronts Nolan (J.K. Simmons) for abandoning him after attempting to kill him. Omni-Man had hoped for his son to join him in preparing Earth to be colonized by the Viltrumite empire, but after growing up on the planet, Mark refused to throw his life away for an alien civilization he'd never seen. The discussion escalated into a deathly fight that almost destroyed Chicago, and without saying anything else to his son, Nolan left the planet. The second season deals with Mark wanting to get rid of his Viltrumite legacy.

Even if his mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), constantly tells him that he won't turn out to be an evil person like his father, Mark is still afraid of what his immense power can do to his personality and mind. Unlike Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) or any other of his friends, Mark grew up with a superhero father in his house, looking up to him while yearning to get powers of his own. But after he turned out to be a secret agent for the evil Viltrumite empire, Mark felt disappointed with what he was supposed to do next, as the threat of an alien invasion still lurks in the shadows for the planet.

When Will 'Invincible' Return to Prime Video?

The second half of the current season of Invincible doesn't have a confirmed release date, but Prime Video has stated that the new episodes will come out at some point in 2024. After Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) introduced the concept of multiple dimensions to Mark's world, the hero still has a lot to learn regarding the dangers coming after Earth. When the show returns next year, Mark will need to make peace with what happened with his father, while keeping the planet safe from alternate worlds and an alien empire that wants to take control over it.

You can check out the new featurette from Invincible below, before the series returns at some point next year: