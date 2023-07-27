The Big Picture Mark Grayson's first season as a superhero in Invincible was filled with stress and losses, but things are about to change in Season 2.

As Mark gains more experience, he will start winning fights, but winning isn't always straightforward and there may be losses disguised as wins.

In Season 2, Mark will face new challenges, including the multiverse-hopping villain Angstrom Levy, forcing him to rely on his skills and wits rather than just his strength.

Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) first season as a superhero in Prime Video's Invincible was quite rough. Between finding his footing as a superhero, navigating relationship drama with his girlfriend Amber (Zazie Beetz), and finding out his father isn't on Earth to protect it, but rather to assimilate the planet into the Viltrum empire, he experienced a lot of stress. Most of all though, he got dusted by his opponents or, at the very least, didn't win many fights. He was overmatched by the Flaxans and their leader, got thrown around by Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), nearly died at the hands of Battle Beast (Michael Dorn), and, of course, received a savage beating at the hands of dear old dad to close out the season. That's all about to change starting with Season 2 according to series creator Robert Kirkman.

Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Kirkman assured that Invincible will finally start getting into the win column when the series returns. In Season 1, Mark only just gained his powers, so it was understandable that he'd have difficulty winning without the help of his friends or Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Rather, it was his organic growth as a hero and a person that helped make the series one of the best adult animated series to release in 2021. Now that he has a bit more experience under his belt, he'll be able to take on some of the new foes that enter the series including Sterling K. Brown's multiverse-hopping scientist Angstrom Levy. When asked about how Levy's introduction plays into Invincible's arc, he explained how he'll push Mark to grow but also reaffirm that winning isn't always so straightforward, saying:

"There's a lot to it. A lot of people joke about how Invincible hasn't won a fight yet. It's a superhero show we've had the first season, he's never really definitively won an actual conflict, which I think is awesome. And so we're going to see him actually start winning in Season 2. Maybe not always. And maybe in some ways, a win is a loss."

Winning Through Strength Alone Won't Work in Invincible Season 2

One thing Invincible has emphasized is that winning or losing isn't all that important to be a hero. Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) makes that clear to Mark when she emphasizes it's all about the people they save. As the Season 2 teaser showed, that's very much still the case for Mark and his friends, but defeating the villains that threaten Earth won't be as easy as beating them into submission. Levy's use of the multiverse will make direct combat with the scientist a major challenge and, without an all-powerful force like Omni-Man around, it's up to Mark to use his experience and wits to find a way to stop his plans and save everyone without relying entirely on his strength. Kirkman continued:

"And I think that that kind of comes into play with Angstrom Levy. It's a villain that if he were able to use his strength, he could defeat very easily. But this is going to put him in a place where he has to take the maturity he's developing now that his father is gone and use his skills that he's honed as a superhero in a way. He's going to have to try to outsmart them instead of just, just beating him up. So it puts him in a position where everything he's learned doesn't really work for him so far."

Season 2 appears to be going much larger than its predecessor with the introduction of more characters and a ton more going on in Mark Grayson's life. Thankfully, this should be the last lengthy wait for a new season, but it'll still be split into two separate halves to fit Kirkman's plans for what feels right for the story. The stellar cast from Season 1 will return in full force with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Kevin Michael Richardson along with a starry list of over a dozen newcomers including Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz.

Invincible returns to Prime Video for the first half of Season 2 starting on November 3 followed by the second half at some point in early 2024. In the meantime, a new Atom Eve origin special is available to stream now, or you can check out the full conversation with Kirkman about the superhero show's return below.