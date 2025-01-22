In just under two weeks, Invincible will get back in the fight against the Viltrumites with Season 3 on Prime Video. Before new episodes of the Robert Kirkman superhero comic adaptation begin airing, however, the cast is getting some major reinforcements. The streamer announced nine new additions for the upcoming run, headlined by Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead Simu Liu. Also coming aboard is a mix of veteran voice actors, horror veterans, big-screen superheroes, and more, including Jonathan Banks, Kate Mara, Xolo Maridueña, John DiMaggio, Tzi Ma, Doug Bradley, and Christian Convery.

Invincible already boasts a massive roster of stars, but Season 3 will be even bigger as Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and his allies prepare for war against the approaching Viltrumite empire. Following his defeat of Angstrom Levy, Mark has worked hard to become the strongest hero on Earth to defend his family and friends from the trials ahead. Even with that significant power-up, however, he'll have a lot to handle both on and off the battlefield, from potentially pursuing a romance with Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) to clashing with Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) and facing foes new and old that threaten to break him. His whole superhero identity also gets a makeover to reflect his new status, with Mark donning his infamous "serious" blue and black suit.

Who Are the New Characters Appearing in 'Invincible' Season 3?

One new foe Invincible will have to tangle with is Powerplex, a tragic villain with the power to absorb energy and use his enemy's strength against them. Paul will voice him, while Liu will take on the role of Dupli-Kate's (Malese Jow) brother Multi-Paul, who went down a much different path than his superhero sister. Multi-Paul has instead opted to use his powers for evil as an elite assassin for the criminal organization The Order run by Mr. Liu, voiced by Ma. Familial bonds will test Paul's loyalties, but The Order and the mysterious Liu will complicate things for Invincible and his fellow young heroes. Meanwhile, Mara will be returning to the superhero genre after her role as Sue Storm on the much-maligned Fant4stic to play Becky Duvall, Powerplex's partner in crime who works to enact what she believes is overdue justice.

Also bringing superhero experience is Blue Beetle star Maridueña, who will get double the workload of his peers as twins from a troubled future trying to save their world, Fightmaster and Dropkick. Futurama and Adventure Time favorite DiMaggio, meanwhile, looks to bring some comic relief as the very serious villain The Elephant, who is trying to stop the world from eating meat but really just wants to be taken seriously. Sweet Tooth's Convery rounds out the group by playing a character we've already seen in Season 2 — Oliver Grayson. Mark was introduced to his half-Thraxan, half-Viltrumite half-brother after reuniting with their father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) on Thraxa. Though he was just a toddler, his parentage means he grew up fast, and he's ready to fight alongside Mark as his sidekick.

For now, Invincible is keeping Bradley and Banks's roles under wraps, but their inclusion is exciting nonetheless, given Bradley's years of experience as Pinhead in Hellraiser and the reunion between Banks and his Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul colleague Paul. In all, the new characters further flesh out Mark's world, which was already bursting with a colorful cast of villains and heroes. They'll join a returning group that also features Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, and Mark Hamill.

Invincible Season 3 premieres with three episodes on Prime Video on February 6. New episodes will air every Thursday thereafter through March 13. In the meantime, all of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

