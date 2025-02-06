Invincible has been a hit as an adult animated Amazon Prime original series based on the comic book series of the same name, written by Robert Kirkman. As the highly-anticipated third season is about to be released, fans of the show and comics have been eagerly waiting to find out who will provide the voice acting for several new roles. Without giving too much away, the story's basic plot begins with Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old whose father is a Superman-like being known as a Viltrumite. He came to Earth from the planet Viltrum and eventually married Debbie, Mark’s mother. Being half human and half Viltrumite, Mark develops superhuman powers and wants nothing more than to join his father as a superhero defending the world. He soon learns that his father, Nolan (a.k.a. Omni-Man) has acted in bad faith and was sent to Earth to conquer and take it under the absolute control of Viltrum.

Torn between his humanity and his desire to become a superhero, Mark is forced to decide whom he will fight with and who he will fight against. The third season premiered on February 6, 2025, so if you haven’t seen the previous two seasons, now is the time to catch up on this dramatic and brutal animated series. The casting choices for voice actors have been met with fan approval so far, and the third season continues to impress and draw an even larger viewer audience. Read on to find out more about the main cast and the newcomers for this season!

Stephen Yeun

Mark Grayson/Invincible