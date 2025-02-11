Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Invincible' Season 3.Arguably, the best part of Invincible is its ability to give refreshing takes on classic superhero tropes, characters, and iconic moments from other, more mainstream, brands like Marvel and DC. Throughout the show, we have seen Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) dark take on a Superman character, Darkwing (Lennie James) and Darkwing II (Cleveland Berto) as a parody of Batman, with an even closer allusion to the Caped Crusader in the finale of Season 2, "I Thought You Were Stronger," when Mark (Steven Yeun) is thrown into different universes by Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). Season 3 has continued in this vein, with the second and third Episodes, "A Deal With the Devil" and "You Want a Real Costume, Right?" portraying a division in The Guardians of the Globe.

This split in the best superhero team on the planet mirrors Captain America: Civil War’s division of the team. The similarities are unquestionable, but changing the nature of the decision from joining the government to leaving it gives us new reflections on the stakes and motives of the teams. The motivations behind the dispute are far grayer than in Civil War, and with the stakes as high as they are with the Viltrumites on the way, this split feels like it will have far more immediate consequences for our heroes and Earth.

The Guardians Split Based on Mark's Conflict With Cecil in 'Invincible'