Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Invincible Season 3 finale.Invincible delivered on multiple levels with its Season 3 finale, "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up." It brought Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) face to face with the merciless Viltrumite Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and delivered what might be the series' bloodiest battle to date. Said battle was ripped right from Invincible #61-64, including the brutal ending where Mark headbutts Conquest to death. But prior to that, there's a moment where Conquest makes a surprising confession to Mark about how lonely he is. This speech stands out because it was never in the comics, but it manages to be one of the best parts of the finale — especially with the way Morgan delivers it.

Robert Kirkman Added Conquest’s Speech to the ‘Invincible’ Finale

Conquest's big speech comes courtesy of Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman, who also penned "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up." Kirkman said that he was aiming to emotionally hit the audience where they least expected it, and it's a large part of why Morgan was cast as Conquest:

"You've spent this entire episode going, 'This is the baddest dude I've ever encountered. I think he might kill Mark. This is really bad. I don't like this guy. I'm scared of this guy'. And then to give him this moment of extreme vulnerability...You really get a genuine moment of emotion out of him, which...I don't know. Every time I watch the episode, it's so moving to me and it makes me love Conquest even more."

That emotional moment was something that Morgan also wanted to play to in his performance. He mentioned that he wanted to bring a sort of "intimacy" to Mark and Conquest's fight, as despite hovering over the young hero and nearly beating him to death, Conquest keeps a level tone throughout "I Thought You'd Never Show Up." Only once does his voice change, and it's during that speech as it's filled with regret and loneliness. It's not what you'd expect to hear from one of the Viltrumites, but that's what makes it stand out.

‘Invincible’ Gives Depth to All of Its Characters, and Conquest Is No Exception