Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Invincible Season 3To say I was excited about the Season 3 finale of Invincible is an understatement. I'd been reading Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's superhero saga since I was a teenager, and as an adult, it was a joy to watch it be brought to the screen. Season 3 was different because it brought a villain that I'd been waiting to see on the screen: Conquest. The Viltrumite warrior was one of the deadliest foes that Mark Grayson ever fought, and Season 3's finale "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up" did not hold back with how intense their battle was. From cities being leveled to the iconic moment where Mark headbutts Conquest into a bloody pulp, Invincible brought their fight to life. It also provided closure for me as a former fan of The Walking Dead since Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Steven Yeun had their roles reversed in Invincible.

Yet, of all the things I was expecting "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up" to do, I was not expecting Conquest to discuss his feelings. At a moment when he has Mark pinned to the ground, he freely admits that he is lonely because the rest of the Viltrumite Empire fears his brutality. "They sent me from planet to planet committing atrocities in their name, and as I get better at it, they fear me more and more. I am a victim of my own success," he says, surprisingly softly. "I don’t even get a real name, only a purpose. I am capable of so much more, and no one sees it." This showcases that there's more depth to the character than expected, but it also reminds me of how evil the Viltrumite Empire truly is.

Conquest Shows the Viltrumites' Complexity

Invincible is full of surprises in both comic book and animated form, but for my money, the biggest remains the reveal that Omni-Man tells Invincible about the Viltrumite Empire. Rather than a benevolent race of superpowered beings dedicated to bettering the universe, the Empire was a ruthless race of conquerors who took a Darwinian approach to their conquest. Anyone who stands in their way is crushed; to make matters worse, the Empire got to its current state when the Viltrumites culled their people to forge a fighting force. It's a cruel, warped mindset, and it's one that forged Conquest into the monster he is. He's probably had it drilled into his head that the only way to be a Viltrumite is to be a ruthless killer, and I can't help but feel a little for him when he confesses to Mark. Given a Viltrumite's absurdly long lifespan, Conquest has probably drifted further and further away from any meaningful relationships — and decided to take it out on the planets that were unfortunate enough to have him as a visitor.

Conquest's confession shows that for all of their might, the Viltrumites are just as emotional as their victims. We've already seen it before with Omni-Man's slow, rocky road to redemption, but seeing Conquest express sorrow only drives home how their viewing emotions as a weakness undercuts the Viltrumites. It also makes Mark that much more compelling, in my eyes: despite having Viltrumite heritage, he chooses to try and protect people. I've also told friends to get prepared because, in the same way that he outstripped Anissa and General Kregg in terms of awfulness, Conquest pales next to the Viltrumites' emperor Thragg. The fact that Kirkman's said that Thragg has already been cast only deepens my dread; in the comics, he says even Conquest fears him. When you make a guy like Conquest look like small potatoes, that speaks volumes.

Giving Conquest Depth Is Another Way ‘Invincible’ Builds Upon Its Source Material