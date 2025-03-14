The Season 3 finale of Invincible was all about Conquest. Jeffrey Dean Morgan made an impact during his reunion with Robert Kirkman and Steven Yeun in an explosive battle with one of the comic's greatest foes that nearly broke Mark, Eve, and Oliver. However, the aftermath also left a lot to chew on for fans looking forward to Season 4 and beyond. The post-credits scene, in particular, set up the return of a character not seen since Season 1 and a new villain that could bring the show's titular hero to the depths of Hell. In an interview with Variety, Kirkman explained the purpose behind Clancy Brown's reappearance as the demon detective Damien Darkblood and how it will play into the next chapter of Mark's story.

The last time we saw Damien, he was banished to Hell by Cecil Stedman after he discovered the truth about the deaths of the Guardians of the Globe. Already, his role in the series was a slight expansion on the original comic where he was mostly a joke character who was written out of the story in issue #16 after he solved the case far later than everyone else had. In the post-credits scene of the Season 3 finale, he's now set himself up for a longer return as a villain, and he won't be alone. He summoned an aged demon lord to share that he had found the means to restore the demon to his place on the infernal throne by conjuring someone from the surface with a "blackened heart" and power not seen on Earth in a long time. It's a chance for Damien to finally get his revenge against Cecil and the rest of the GDA for trapping him in the underworld.

Kirkman's decision to bring back Damien despite his lack of presence in the comics was based on an old idea he had that never came to fruition on the page. This means Season 4 will have an entirely show-original storyline, complete with Evil Dead horror icon Bruce Campbell in a key role as the former detective's demonic patron. Moreover, it's a chance to properly explore the underworld within the Invincible universe, something the creator has long wanted to do:

"In the comics, he was never sent to hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damien Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in 'Invincible.' I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best."

Bruce Campbell Could Be the Lord of Hell in 'Invincible' Season 4