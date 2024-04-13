The Big Picture Ella Purnell's upcoming role in Fallout as Lucy explores themes of survival and resilience in a post-apocalyptic world.

Purnell teases her cameo in Invincible as a "little Easter egg" that fans may not even notice, hinting at a Season 1 callback.

Invincible, a superhero series on Prime Video, follows Mark Grayson as he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Ella Purnell is about to become one of the biggest breakout stars in television when Fallout, the new big-budget sci-fi video game adaptation from Amazon drops on Prime Video later this month. However, that's not the only big series she'll be lending her talents to. Last year it was announced that Purnell would be voicing a character in the hit animated series Invincible, from Robert Kirkman. Now, Purnell has offered a little nugget of information about what fans can expect from her "cameo" on the show, having already played Jane, a friend of Riley (Chloe Bennet), and an archaeologist with super strength. The voice cast, featuring Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh, among others, has received acclaim for bringing depth and nuance to their characters.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, while promoting her upcoming role in Fallout, Purnell was asked about her part in Invincible and, while she couldn't go into specifics about it, did tease that it was a "little Easter egg".

You know what? It’s a little cameo role. I don’t think I can say anymore than that. It’s not for very long. It’s a little callback to a Season 1 bit. It’s a little Easter egg. I don’t know if anyone will even notice, but I don’t know. We’ll see! I can’t quite remember. I also did that during Fallout, I think. On a Sunday.

Who Does Ella Purnell Play in 'Fallout' and What Is It About?

Purnell's next project though, is that video game adaptation for Prime Video, Fallout. The series follows in the footsteps of the acclaimed series, which is known for its post-apocalyptic themes, dark humour, and the moral complexities of survival in a radically transformed world following horrendous nuclear warfare.

Purnell plays Lucy in the show, which is an adaptation of the popular Bethesda video game franchise. Lucy is depicted as an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American, can-do spirit. Her character is central to the narrative, and her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when harm comes to her loved ones. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series follows Lucy as she navigates the challenges and dangers of life after nuclear devastation. Through Lucy, the series explores themes of survival, community, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Fallout and Invincible are both streaming on Prime Video now. Here's our full interview with Ella Purnell below.

