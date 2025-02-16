Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Invincible' Season 3, Episode 2.Invincible opened with three episodes that completely changed the superhero landscape. Cecil's (Walton Goggins) conflict with Mark (Steven Yeun) has split The Guardians, with Rex (Jason Mantzoukas) leading a walk-out seeing Mark go rogue, which also means that Oliver (Christian Convery) is learning his trade in a far more uncontrolled environment than if Mark had been able to use GDA resources. The impact of this will no doubt be long-lasting, but there's another reason why what we saw in these three episodes is so significant, specifically in Episode 2, "A Deal With the Devil"; what we learn about Cecil changes our relationship with him as a character.

Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons) is the character people have viewed as the most complex, and that was completely valid, with the extremity of his actions and inner conflict making for fascinating exploration. However, Cecil’s backstory has given us this complexity in abundance as it shows his past similarities to Mark, how he is a product of manipulation himself, and makes his almost unforgivable use of force on Mark slightly more understandable. In the end, he may not be invincible himself, but Cecil's will is certainly unbreakable, and whether you disagree with his actions or not, his commitment to principle demands your respect.

Cecil's Backstory Shows How Similar He Used To Be To Mark in 'Invincible'

Image via Prime Video

In his backstory, we see how Cecil used to be similar to Mark. In Cecil's first mission, he almost sacrifices his life to protect people, with the flesh-disintegrating gas released by terrorist supervillains melting away his skin, displaying a similar selflessness to Mark in his previous battles. Furthermore, Cecil keeps the one bit of his own skin that could be saved and has it grafted back onto his face with the synthetic layer, keeping the scarring to remind himself of the consequences of failure — even though he saved thousands — which feels very similar to Mark’s determination to be perfect. Seeing such a polar opposite way of thinking for Cecil contrasts his later, more cynical, position concerning Mark, making us wonder what happened to him in this space of time to change his perception of morality.

During an attack on GDA HQ in the past, perpetrated by Komodo Dragon (Jay Pharoah), we see Cecil kill the two rehabilitated supervillains that he fought before, refusing to work with criminals as Mark later refuses to. However, Cecil’s backstory shows how he dropped this viewpoint and what he wants to do to Mark. Cecil is put in prison and takes over, bringing order to a chaotic landscape, and he admits to doing nasty things to bring stability, which impresses the GDA boss, Director Radcliffe (Bokeem Woodbine). Claiming that sending Cecil to this prison was a purposeful rehabilitation to bring Cecil closer to Radcliffe's pragmatic viewpoint, Cecil is offered the chance to be Radcliffe's successor.

The future GDA head refuses, but it seems to be the line "you can be the good guy or the guy who saves the world, you can't be both" that changes his mind, which he later says to Donald (Chris Diamantopoulos), confirming his commitment to Radcliffe's school of thought. By boiling Cecil's decision down to a binary choice, morality or pragmatism, we understand that Cecil is resolute in his pragmatism and how much he has changed. He has quite literally swung from one end of the spectrum to the other, spending decades as a cynical head of the GDA that only made him more staunch in his ideological position.

Cecil's Backstory Makes Him a Fascinatingly Complex Character in 'Invincible'