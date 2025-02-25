The third season of Invincible is in full swing, with Episode 6 set to debut on Prime Video later this week. Mark (Steven Yeun) has once again become even stronger in the third season, and while he’s still had to face some incredibly powerful foes, his most grueling challenges have been not as a superhero but as a boyfriend and an older brother. Mark is finally dating Eve (Gillian Jacobs) after two seasons of flirtatious world-saving, and he’s an older brother to Oliver (Christian Connery), the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Collider is happy to partner with Prime Video to bring you an exclusive sneak peek from Invincible Season 3, Episode 6, showing Mark and Eve training Oliver against The Elephant (John DiMaggio).

Our sneak peek shows off the complicated family dynamic that has been stressing Mark out all season; Oliver has no desire to listen to him, but when Eve tells him essentially the same thing, he takes the advice to heart without skipping a beat. Mark even had plans to move away from home and get an apartment with Eve, but the two decided to back out of that while Mark continues to help Debbie (Sandra Oh) at home. Omni-Man has perhaps not been as big of a player this season as many were expecting after his signature “I miss my wife” line at the end of Season 2 — he’s still out in space with Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), but the two recently defeated the Viltrumites at the space prison which they were being held before Nolan unveiled the shocking revelation that there are less than 50 pure-blooded Viltrumites in the universe.

How Will Mark and Oliver Factor Into the War Against Viltrum?

Mark reluctantly agreed to help Allen in the war against Viltrum in Invincible Season 2, although he declined to go flying off into space and opted only to assist when called upon once it was time to fight. Mark has consistently proven that the most important thing to him is his family, especially his mother, as evidenced by his brutal murdering of Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), who was revealed to still be alive earlier this season. If the few remaining Viltrumites decide to take the fight to Earth and put Debbie or Oliver’s lives in danger, it’s a no-brainer that Mark will do everything he can to stop them.

Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 premieres this Thursday. Check out the exclusive sneak peek from the new installment above, and watch Invincible on Prime Video.