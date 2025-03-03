The Invincible War is finally here. Robert Kirkman's brutal animated series on Prime Video has been building up to the multiversal clash of Mark Graysons (Steven Yeun) for some time now, teasing in both Seasons 2 and 3 how many alternate variants of the superhero we know have embraced their Viltrumite heritage. Now, after the Episode 6 teaser of Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) assembling his army, it's time for the infamous comic storyline to come to life. A new sneak peek of the upcoming Episode 7 unleashes the new, more terrifying Invincibles into Mark's world to destroy his life and everyone he loves.

The footage opens on the reconstructed Levy as he gazes over the forces he's gathered. A few of the Mark variants pop out among the others, like the sinister black and yellow-suited version that killed Angstrom's son in another reality and another that blew up a city. There is a lot of variety on display though, as they all don outfits paying homage to aspects of Mark's character and costumes, including two in Viltrumite white and one in an Omni-Man-like suit. All are sent rushing through portals to Mark's world accompanied by Angstrom's drones which were previously spotted flying around the Grayson home. Considering how powerful Invincible is compared to the other heroes on Earth, the prospect of so many evil versions of him bearing down on the planet with ill intentions puts everyone in grave danger.

Covered in a single issue, Invincible #60, released in 2009 and penned by Kirkman, The Invincible War was a massive moment in the comics that not only shook the foundations of Mark's world, but brought other Image comics icons like Spawn, The Darkness, and Witchblade together. Over a dozen Marks arrived to lay waste to his planet in a fight that would threaten the lives of fan favorites and raise the emotional stakes for Mark. It's also notable for the Aftermath issues that followed. While the heroes help the world recover from the destruction, the war also paves the way for the much-anticipated arrival of the Viltrumite, Conquest (Jonathan Banks). Episode 7, then, will begin sending the season off with one of its most explosive finales to date, potentially covering two of Mark's most important battles.

'Invincible' Is Already Laying the Groundwork for Season 4 and Beyond

Whether the fight against Conquest happens in Season 3 or not, Invincible is already preparing for what comes next with work on Season 4 already well underway. Nolan (J.K. Simmons) and Allen (Seth Rogen) are still out in space following their prison break, after which the former revealed that fewer than 50 pure-blooded Viltrumites remain in the universe. The shocking revelation not only makes the forthcoming war with Viltrum seem more manageable, especially when Nolan and Allen return to the fight but teases the introduction of a deadlier strain of the Scourge virus that wiped out most of their population. Between that, Mark's developing relationship with Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and Oliver's (Christian Convery) rapid growth and development as a young Thraxan-Human hybrid gives a lot of material for the potential eight or so seasons Kirkman and company are eyeing.

Invincible Season 3, Episode 7 airs this Thursday, March 6, on Prime Video. Check out the sneak peek in the player above.