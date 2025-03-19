Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3.Few projects have had as much of an impact on the superhero genre as Invincible. Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, this comic series was animated a few years ago and quickly became one of Amazon Prime's most popular projects ever. From its inspirational hero Mark (Steven Yeun) to the blood-soaked conflicts that surround him, viewers have been astounded with the nuanced way it portrays what a world with superhumans could actually look like. Yet while it focuses on our teenage protagonist, one character has risen to become many watchers' favorite: the matter manipulator herself, Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs). A young woman who can change the world at a molecular level, she has proven herself to be one of the series' most complex characters...though you wouldn't know that from reading the comics. Because, while the written version of this story thrives in so many ways, Eve was disappointingly treated in the deeply misogynistic way so many women have been in this genre. It's what made audiences so happy that the show decided to change so much about her, a shift that not only turned her from a one-note love interest into a badass heroine, but corrected one of the comics' worst moments: when Atom Eve faces off against Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The 'Invincible' Comics Has a…Questionable History With This Heroine

Image via Prime Video

While many programs have tried to display how superheroes would function in reality, few have been as strikingly successful as Invincible. Both the comic and the TV show follow Mark Grayson, an optimistic teen who discovers that he has inherited the massive powerset of his superhero father, Omniman (J.K. Simmons). The boy is understandably excited and ready to use his abilities for good — before he discovers that his father belongs to a homicidal alien race known as the Viltrumites, and that his entire purpose on Earth (including impregnating Mark's mother) is to prepare the planet to be conquered. It was a shocking revelation that led to three thrilling seasons of television and 100+ issues of the original comic, an interstellar epic that sees Mark deal with not only the troubles of Earth but the horrors of his interstellar heritage. It's a lengthy journey that puts him into close contact with Atom Eve, a seasoned warrior whose immense intelligence and overpowered ability sets her up to be one of the genre's biggest heroes ever...which is what makes how the comics treat her so, so frustrating.

The superhero genre has a long, dismal history surrounding how it treats women, with these characters being subject to countless sexist tropes that all exist in Eve's arc within the Invincible comics. She was a member of the Teen Team who fell in love with Mark, and while the early portions of the story saw her do heroic things on her own, she quickly became a stereotypical love interest whose actions always revolved around her feelings for our protagonist. The comics' paltry treatment of Eve showed worst in her fight scenes; despite having an inherently powerful ability, almost every conflict saw her either act as support for Mark or get beaten so quickly that readers wondered if she actually knew how to use her powers.

There were many disappointing moments like this, but nothing beats when an injured Eve sees Mark getting beaten by the oldest Viltrumite, Conquest, and rushes to save him — a scene that consists of Eve putting one bubble up around the elderly assassin, the man instantly breaking it, then shoving his hand through her torso (while calling her pretty, of course). It was a sickening scene that saw her reduced to a literal punching bag whose pain only served to motivate Mark into being the actual hero, one that, luckily for all, the TV show decided to change completely.

’Invincible’s Atom Eve Is More Than Just a Love Interest

Image via Prime Video

Few Invincible storylines are as infamous as 'Invincible War,' which sees the heroes of Earth fight against various alternate evil versions of Mark, culminating in our original hero facing off in a brutal battle against Conquest. The series adapts this plot rather closely, even mirroring how Eve abandons her hospital bed to go help Mark when she sees him near death on TV — but that's where the similarities stop. Because while the comics see her create a singular bubble before getting swiftly murdered, the program has Eve get an iconic suit-up scene and utilize her abilities in ways viewers didn't think possible.

She creates the deadly constructs she's known for to bat the man around and then digs into the science of her power to pull off jaw-dropping feats like increasing the density of the air to slow him down or transmuting her constructs into water to disorient him. She manages to enact harm against a member of this franchise's nigh-immortal race, and while she doesn't ultimately win, her immense intelligence and overpowered abilities lets her put up more of a fight than any other Earthen superhero could. It's a valiant moment that offers the franchise one of its best fight scenes, and it showcases just how much the series is committed to making Eve more than she ever was in the comics.

From its premiere, the Invincible TV show seemed to recognize how poorly this character was treated in its written counterpart and vowed to do better. This has been largely successful; it's unfortunate how unusual it is for women in the superhero genre to be granted the space for growth men automatically receive, and it's been so satisfying to see Eve get the chance to become a fully developed character. She has the independence to craft her own story, one that features her love for Mark heavily but refuses to let it subsume all of the personality that the comics only teased. She's been granted something that is unfortunately rare for women in the superhero genre: autonomy, the ability to make decisions and embark on adventures without needing them to be associated with the man in her life.

This is, ironically, perfectly summarized in her fight against Conquest; the moment sees her draw on every aspect of her abilities and take complete control of her own life — even if that means losing it. Sure, it was done to save Mark, but the way her ferocity is clearly driven not only by her love for him but hatred for Conquest adds a necessary level of independence that makes her every move hit so much harder (figuratively and literally). It's the polar opposite of how she behaves in the comics, and it finally gives viewers who've been upset about this fight for more than a decade the satisfying scene they deserve.

Conquest Knocked Atom Eve Down, but She Always Gets Back Up