Invincible has now concluded its third season in a riveting finale that stands in an elite tier as one of the highest-rated episodes of TV ever. Invincible Season 3, Episode 8, titled “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up,” currently sits at a 9.9 rating on IMDb, making it the 12th-highest-rated TV episode ever, above even Game of Thrones Season 6, Episode 9, “Battle of the Bastards.” It was also not the first episode in the season to find a high score — Episode 7, “What Have I Done,” received a 9.7 rating on IMDb, and Episodes 2 and 4 each received 9.2 ratings. The lowest-rated episode of Invincible this season was Episode 5, “This Was Supposed to Be Easy,” which earned a 7.4 score.

Invincible’s Season 3 Finale sees Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) face off against his most dangerous foe yet, the old Viltrumite, Conquest. Yeun even reunites with his former The Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who voices Conquest in the Invincible Season 3 Finale. The episode shows off not only the most brutal action the series has ever displayed, but also some of the more violent sequences ever shown on TV. Mark fights for his life while also trying to protect Oliver (Christopher Convery) and Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and it isn’t until Conquest seemingly kills Eve that he finally stops holding back and shows Conquest his full strength. Still, it isn’t enough to defeat the old Viltrumite, and he needs the help of Eve — who isn’t dead after all — to burn him with a giant ray before he smashes his head in and finishes the job.

Is Conquest Dead in the ‘Invincible’ Season 3 Finale