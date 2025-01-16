New images from the third season of Invincible have been released. Audiences are introduced to Powerplex, a new villain who will make Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) life even more complicated. In the comic books the Prime Video animated series is based on, Powerplex is angry at the protagonist of the story for his accidental involvement in the death of his sister. Powerplex's powers are related to electricity. The nature of the revengeful character could turn him into a powerful threat in the third installment of Invincible. Mark is going to need the best of his abilities to defeat the unpredictable villain.

Other new images from the third season of Invincible show the titular hero's new suit. After saving the world in yellow and blue for two seasons, the new episodes of the adaptation will portray Mark in a shiny blue outfit. As if that wasn't enough, viewers also get a new look at Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh) and Mark's younger half-brother, Oliver (Lincoln Bodin). There's no denying that, as Invincible moves forward, Mark will have tougher responsibilities to deal with.

The third season of Invincible will deal with the biggest twists from the second installment of the series. A future version of Eve (Gillian Jacobs) has confessed to Mark that she has romantic feelings for him. Mark has already broken up with Amber (Zazie Beetz) due to his complicated life as a hero. Could viewers be about to see a romance develop between Mark and Eve? The third season of Invincible will make its way to Prime Video a year after the debut of the second installment. This is an improvement for the adaptation, after the gap between the first and second seasons kept fans waiting for almost three years.

The Voice Cast of 'Invincible'