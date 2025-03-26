Robert Kirkman’s Invincible Comics spans 144 issues across 25 volumes, so some storylines and characters will inevitably get cut when adapting such an expansive story into individual seasons of television. Nevertheless, Season 3’s Invincible War was a cataclysmic event with ramifications for the entire planet, and it deserved more coverage in the show.

Season 3 Episode 7 had a great premise. Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) returned with an army of Invincible variants at his disposal. We’ve seen how much damage even a single Viltrumite can do. Mark’s (Steven Yeun) fight against Omni-Man (J.K Simmons) decimated entire cities and led to thousands of casualties, so an army of Mark’s could spiral into an apocalyptic event. However, Invincible War only lasted one episode, and condensing such a catastrophic event into 50 minutes feels like a missed opportunity.

We Didn’t Have Enough Time To Explore Different Perspectives

The episode switched between countless groups of characters as they struggled to defeat Mark’s multiversal variants, but didn’t leave enough time to follow any single subplot in great detail. There were several side characters we’ve never seen before, who were completely brushed over in the episode. We finally saw Brit (Jonathan Banks), an old friend of Cecil’s (Walton Goggins) who was cut from his origin episode. We also saw a glimpse of Tech Jacket (Kevin Michael Richardson), who defeated a Viltrumite enforcer variant of Invincible on his own. Defeating Invincible is impressive enough, but a fully-fledged Viltrumite soldier variant is a whole other level. Cecil has spent the entire series searching for heroes to rival Viltrumite's strength, so it seems odd that some like Tech Jacket had such a brief appearance considering his capabilities.

Episode 7 finally introduced several members of Capes Inc. who have more of a presence in the comics. Sadly, they were all killed off before we could get to know them. Wolf Man also made a short appearance in the war. Wolf Man has his own spin-off comic set in the same universe and has multiple issues dedicated to his perspective during the fight. This episode was a great chance to showcase some of the comic characters who haven’t had a chance to make an appearance in the show so far, but the runtime didn’t allow for it.

Invincible has a huge roster of characters, so it can be forgiven for not always including every single hero from the comics, but Episode 7 didn’t even leave enough time to focus on its central characters. The Invincible War completely glossed over the Guardians of the Globe, who suffered heavy losses. Rex (Jason Manzoukis) was the biggest character death of the season, but the episode only manages to dedicate one short scene to his heroic sacrifice. After Rex’s death, Darkwing’s (Lennie James) disappearance, and Kate (Malese Jow) and The Immortal (Ross Marquand) retiring, the Guardians lost four core members, but we only caught a glimpse of their last stand. The missed opportunities extend beyond fight sequences, as this kind of disaster brings out people’s true character.

Invincible War Was the Perfect Time To Develop Powerplex’s Arc

The Invincible War was the perfect opportunity to develop Powerplex’s (Aaron Paul) story. After spending years obsessing over killing Mark, he finally had the chance to take out his rage on any number of Invincible variants. Cecil thrives on re-utilizing villainous intent for his own benefit, and Powerplex was a no-brainer. After seeing how much worse Mark could be in alternate timelines, it could’ve forced him to reevaluate whether Mark is truly evil. Powerplex had the chance to step up and become a hero by the end of this arc, focusing on trying to save people instead of exacting revenge. We see him rescuing civilians in the background of a shot toward the end of the episode, showing how this event could have compelled him to lean into a more heroic role.

Exploring Oliver’s (Christan Convery) perspective would have been another good angle for the story. Throughout the season, Oliver has been at risk of embracing his father’s brutality, and witnessing different versions of his brother murdering thousands of people would be a traumatic experience that makes him realize how destructive his powers can be without restraint. Action spectacle and character cameos are all good fun, but character development has always been Invincible’s greatest strength, and this missed a critical moment to include some.

Episode 7 Bears a Striking Resemblance to ‘Infinity War’