Invincible has been a majorly refreshing take on the superhero genre, as we were given a world that felt like it had real stakes, where anyone could die if they made the wrong move without plot armor to save them. In Season 1, it was fascinating to see Mark (Steven Yeun) explore his powers' potential, such as when he fought The Flaxans, whilst also clearly being outmatched when it came to veteran fighters such as Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) and Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), meaning he had to rely on his moral strength. However, in Season 2, it became a major issue that Mark's powers had not advanced much further past where we left him in Season 1, because it made him feel lacking in agency in the overarching narrative of the Viltrumite threat and felt repetitive that he was consistently outmatched or barely scraping through fights.

However, Season 3 immediately fixes this issue, and it has made Mark a better character. This season has instantly focused on Mark's increased speed, endurance, and strength, giving us both exact figures for power scaling whilst also showing us these advances in practice. Not only has this given us far more dynamic action for Mark, which isn't a repetitive beat down, but it makes our relationship with him more conflicted, allowing us to see those opposed to Mark, like Cecil (Walton Goggins), in a slightly more sympathetic light.

Mark's Superior Abilities Have Made His Action Scenes Far Greater in 'Invincible' Season 3

Image via Prime Video

Invincible displays Mark's advancement incredibly clearly to the audience. One of the first things we are shown is not only Mark easily fighting a giant monster and flying impressive distances quickly, but we are specifically told how Mark’s power levels have increased, with Donald (Chris Diamantopoulos) noting that his speed is up 65%, his endurance up 70%, and strength up 138% in the past 90-days. To put this into perspective, for his speed and strength, that is Usain Bolt running his 100m world record in 5.81 seconds rather than 9.58, and someone bench pressing 238 kg after doing 100 kg. However, Invincible uses more than stats to prove Mark's new power.

Seeing Mark in action this season has been thoroughly impressive. The scene of him fighting the Reanimen is a great display of how these stats equate to action, as three of them gave Omni-Man a test, and Mark butchered many more. It also gives a far clearer power scale for the villains that Mark is fighting. For example, when he is being overpowered by Dr. Seismic (Chris Diamantopoulos) and his deep-earth creatures, we better understand that this isn't Mark being weak, but these enemies being strong, presenting a far greater threat to everyone around Mark, such as Eve (Gillian Jacobs), as well as himself.

Mark's New Power Scale Makes His Conflict With Cecil Fascinatingly Complex