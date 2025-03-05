Summary Rex Splode is a standout character in Invincible, showcasing compelling growth over the seasons.

Mantzoukas brings life to a rich character with Rex, enjoying the story's evolution and complexity.

Even as a fan of the comics, Mantzoukas continues to be surprised by the show's maturity and scope.

Invincible is a series with countless stand-out characters, and we're not just talking about Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Over the past two seasons, it would be hard to argue against Rex Splode, voiced by Jason Mantzoukas, who went from an immature jocky superhero in the first season and a half to somebody who is working to improve himself after a near-death experience.

Mantzoukas has made quite a name for himself with the kinds of characters he plays, whether it be the boisterous preteen and aspiring magician Jay on Big Mouth, or the loose-cannon Detective Adrian Pimento on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But it's Rex Splode that may just be his most compelling character to date.

We were fortunate enough to sit down and talk with Mantzoukas about Invincible Season 3, how the show has surprised him as a longtime fan of Robert Kirkman's comics, his reaction to Rex's redemption, what advice he'd give him, and much more. You can read our full conversation below.

Jason Mantzoukas Is a Longtime Fan of the 'Invincible' Comics

"Because I know this story and where it goes is wild."

COLLIDER: I just wanted to start by saying Rex is my absolute favorite character on this show.

JASON MANTZOUKAS: Yes, yes. When you get Robert Kirkman on this screen, you better tell him that.

I absolutely will.

What has your reaction been to his arc throughout the last two seasons?

MANTZOUKAS: Oh, I love it. I love it. I love it. You know, I read the comics, so I was hoping, truthfully, I was hoping that we would get Rex's arc from the comics, you know, because there's so much there. And it's such a great character. And when Robert asked me to do it, I was like, yeah, that's great, you know, because I know this story and where it goes is wild.

But I was also nervous. I was like, oh, but this is an adaptation. Who knows if they're going to get to tell all this, like Invincible, sprawling, epic story, you know? Did you read the comics, I'm assuming? Yeah?

I've read the first couple of volumes of it.

MANTZOUKAS: Great. Great. So, you know, it takes, it's long-form storytelling, you know, so everybody gets an arc. Everybody gets growth. Everybody gets to be made richer. And so, what a blast. And so, even in those early seasons, when I was just the kind of brash, outrageous member of the team, the dick, the douche, whatever. When I'm just, you know, filling that spot for those early scenes to then get to have the Lizard League fight at the end of Season 2, which is like a solo fight just for Rex. And then a lot of the character growth that takes place in Season 3 for Rex, you know, and that's really cool and very rare in stuff like this. It would be so much more likely that they would excise ancillary storylines in a TV adaptation or something like that.

And what I love about Robert, and please do not tell him that I complimented him. What I love about what Robert's doing is that he is, he wants to tell the epic. He wants to do the whole story, which, home run. I love it.

My friend who introduced me to Invincible had dropped like a whole bunch of those omnibuses on my lap, and he told me, Rex is like you and I don't know if that's a compliment or not.

MANTZOUKAS: (Laughs) Oh, that's so funny.

Would Rex Splode and 'Big Mouth's Jay Bilzerian Get Along?

"The two of them together is a gambit."