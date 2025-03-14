This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Hot diggity dog! Now that Season 3 of Invincible has wrapped up in bloody and brutal fashion, Prime Video is pulling back the curtain on its surprise star's chilling performance as the almighty Conquest. A new behind-the-scenes video shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the booth for a villainous monologue as he torments his former The Walking Dead co-star and victim Steven Yeun. Reuniting with the zombie series' originator Robert Kirkman, he's shown giving a gleefully maniacal performance, capturing his character's love of violence and destruction. Conquest thanks Mark Grayson (Yeun) personally for angering the Viltrumite Empire enough that he gets to cut loose and kill whoever he wants, though this fight goes a bit differently than the encounter between Glenn and Negan.

Morgan crafted his take on Conquest to be a fair bit different from his bat-wielding survivor, even if there are some similarities. Especially when he killed Abraham and Glenn, Negan, like Conquest, showed a sort of joy in making people suffer and committing barbaric acts of violence. However, there's something even more disturbing about how the Viltrumite treats it all, having spent the vast majority of his life being used as a weapon for conquering. He relishes in the painful details of trying to rip Oliver (Christian Convery) in half, expresses his love for drenching his fists in blood, and encourages Mark to fight harder so he can have more fun breaking him. Morgan's intimidating delivery that drifts between imposing, gleeful, and disturbingly melancholic at times adds to the sheer terror Conquest brings as he spends most of the episode thoroughly outclassing Mark and company.

In an earlier conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Kirkman shared that the role of Conquest was one he eyed for Morgan since the show was first being developed, and for good reason. "Conquest needs a lot of nuance," he said. "There's a tremendous amount of personality there, even though he is this giant, powerful brute that's just wrecking things. And I knew Jeffrey could bring that." The show even goes a step further than the comics, introducing lines that show a more tragic side of the character due to his loneliness among the other Viltrumites. Having a Walking Dead grudge match with Yeun only added to the gravity of Morgan's inclusion. Everything came together for a conclusion that has drawn rave reviews across the board, even if the star nearly spoiled the surprise in an Instagram post.