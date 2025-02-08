Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from 'Invincible' Season 3.Season 3 of the acclaimed superhero series Invincible just premiered with three episodes and included a moment most fans have been clamoring for since the series began — Mark Grayson, aka Invincible (Steven Yeun), and Samantha Eve Wilkins, aka Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), are finally a couple. For many comics fans, this was seen coming from a mile away, but for viewers with no comic knowledge, this moment has been a slow-burn romance in the making since the series premiered in 2021.

When Mark and Eve first met in Season 1 of Invincible, there was an immediate connection, but of course, Eve was with Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), and shortly after the start of the series, Mark started dating Amber (Zazie Beetz). Even after Eve dumped Rex for cheating on her, Mark was madly in love with Amber, prolonging the two getting together until Mark and Amber eventually split amicably, realizing they were on two very different paths in life. Even then, Mark decided to focus on being a better hero rather than telling Eve how he'd felt since the day they met.

The Timing Needed To Be Right for Invincible and Atom Eve