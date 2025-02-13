Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 3 of Invincible.Invincible Season 3 is off to a great start so far, delivering long-overdue developments both to Mark's (Steven Yeun) power levels and personal relationship with Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and both plot points naturally provide audiences with plenty of memorable moments in this season's three-episode premiere. Between the latter's attempts at romance and the resurgence of Doc Seismic (Chris Diamontopoulos), the start of the latest installment in the hit animated series is filled with all the awkwardness and action that make Invincible so enjoyable, but that doesn't mean Mark's journey has gotten any less brutal. The Invincible Season 3 premiere has no shortage of bloodshed, and the goriest moment of the season so far doubles as a recreation of the most shocking moment from Invincible Season 1.

The gorefest unfolds about halfway through Season 3, Episode 2, "A Deal With The Devil." After Mark confronts Cecil (Walton Goggins) about working with D.A. Sinclair (Eric Bauza) and Season 2's Darkwing II (Cleveland Berto) in order to rescue Earth's heroes from Doc Seismic, Cecil becomes anxious around Mark's rising hostility and instigates a confrontation. Due to Mark's speed and Cecil's teleportation, their showdown concludes at the Guardians of the Globe's headquarters, where Mark's final rampage against Cecil's Reanimen directly mirrors Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) massacre of the previous Guardians of the Globe at the end of Invincible's first episode. Aside from acting as a callback to one of the series' most iconic — and horrifying — moments, this connection also carries deeper implications for Mark's character development and the future of Invincible's story.

Even now, it's hard to think of any one event throughout Invincible's story that solidified the series' dark, subversive tone as effectively as Omni-Man's original rampage. For those unfamiliar with the source material, the slaughter of the original Guardians of the Globe was the moment when the series' resident Superman revealed his true nature, baffling audiences accustomed to superhero team-up stories and completely altering the trajectory of Mark's otherwise predictable coming of age. And while Omni-Man's character is currently growing past his Viltrumite callousness with Seth Rogen's Allen the Alien, Mark's recreation of his father's massacre represents the latest example of their growing resemblance, with the similarities between both scenes too glaring to ignore.

On a surface level, the physical staging and circumstances of each fight are largely the same, with Mark surrounded by assets belonging to Cecil's Global Defense Agency in the gathering area of the Guardians of the Globe's main headquarters. Similarly, after Rudy (Zachary Quinto) nullifies the sonic device Cecil planted in Mark's brain to incapacitate him, Mark's channels his recent training from Season 3 into a vengeful rampage against the Reanimen that mirrors his father's attacks against the former guardians almost on a blow-by-blow basis. The most noticeable visual connection is when Mark crushes one of the Reanimen's heads between his bare hands in the exact same way as Omni-Man murders Red Rush (Michael Cudlitz) in the series premiere, and the scene ends with Mark standing over a similar body count next to a similarly blood-spattered ground. These details make it impossible not to view Mark through a nearly identical lens as we view his father, subsequently making Cecil's viewpoint more understandable.

Mark’s Battle Against the Reanimen Offers Balance to ‘Invincible’ Season 3’s Moral Argument