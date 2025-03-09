Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episode 7.Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought back Robert Downey Jr. to portray the iconic villain Doctor Doom for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars films, the MCU was all about the multiversal villain Kang (Jonathan Majors). Variants of Kang appeared in both seasons of Loki, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduced the version of Kang known as the Conqueror, the one who was to headline what was once known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before becoming the newly titled Avengers: Doomsday. After middling box-office returns and mixed fan reception to the next big bad being defeated in his first real appearance, mixed with legal troubles dealing with the actor in this important role, Marvel Studios decided to pivot.

There won't be an event film with the multiversal tyrant Kang coming now that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty isn't happening, but the team working on Invincible introduced their own multiverse-hopping baddie, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). Who not only continues to be compelling, terrifying, and, most importantly, nearly impossible to kill off, he has proven to be an adversary set to return for future seasons, after already being a prominent foil for Mark Grayson aka Invincible (Steven Yeun) in both Season 2 and Season 3 of the hit Prime Video animated series.

Why Was 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' Retooled?

Before being able to fully judge how the MCU fumbled Kang, there were behind-the-scenes reasons why the studio had to shift gears when building for their next Avengers: Endgame level event, Avengers: Secret Wars. In March 2023, Majors was arrested for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, and in December of the same year he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. This conviction led to Majors being fired by Marvel Studios, making his last appearance as Kang to be in Loki Season 2, portraying the variants Victor Timely and He Who Remains, who was the main antagonist of Loki Season 1.

He Who Remains actually felt far more menacing than the Kang the Conqueror Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) faced off with in his third film, as he won the multiversal war against all of his variants and created the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to keep them at bay. Even when he was killed, that was all a part of his grand scheme, while Kang never made it out of the Quantum Realm as he was beaten down by an army of ants and outsmarted by Ant-Man of all characters.

Even though the execution of Kang's supposed demise wasn't handled as well as it could have been, Kang wasn't supposed to be a one-and-done villain. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was meant to adapt the comic book event of the same name that collected Avengers (1998) #41-55 and Avengers Annual 2001, written by Kurt Busiek. This comic event saw Kang the Conqueror successfully take over the world, something no other villain in Marvel Comics had achieved up to that point.

But, there was no tease that this version of Kang would return to the MCU, only a reference that he was handled in the finale of Loki Season 2, and a post-credits scene teasing the Council of Kangs, which at this point will likely never have a pay-off with all roads now leading to Doctor Doom. On the other hand, after being seemingly killed off at the end of Invincible Season 2 by Invincible himself, Angstrom proved he was far more dangerous than ever imagined, as he had a backup plan in place in case his altercation with Invincible went south. He is back, more dangerous than ever with 18 evil versions of Invincible to wreak havoc on Earth.

'Invincible' Proves Multiversal Villains Can Work