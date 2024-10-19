It's been an exciting week to be a fan of Invincible. After months of hints dropped by series creator Robert Kirkman and Invincible cast members, Prime Video has finally dropped both a release date and a full-length teaser trailer for the next installment of its fan-favorite adult superhero series. Season 3 of the gory animated show will officially kick off with a three-episode premiere on February 6, 2025, and while Invincible's teaser doesn't reveal too much plot info — revolving instead around a costumed Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) suffering a lecture on responsibility from a portal-hopping Cecil (Walton Goggins) — the announcement is nonetheless notable for confirming that Invincible Season 3 will thankfully not include a midseason break.

‘Invincible’s Season 3 Announcement Marks a Major Improvement in the Series’ Release Schedule

Fans of Kirkman's series are sure to be elated by Prime Video's scheduling update, and for good reason. While Invincible's past two seasons have been nothing short of groundbreaking for both adult animation and the broader superhero genre, Season 2's midseason break infamously gut-punched Invincible's online presence and posed a major challenge to maintaining the momentum behind the series. After releasing its first four episodes throughout November 2023, Season 2 returned to air its final half from March 14 into early April 2024, placing Invincible's Season 2 finale in direct competition with the animated Marvel powerhouse that was X-Men '97's first season.

Invincible notably poked fun at the cause of this delay in Season 2's Comic-Con scene, explaining that the long process of animation forced the series to go on temporary hiatus, but this week's Season 3 update appears poised to kick off Mark's third superhero outing on more stable footing. There is certainly something to be said for midseason breaks, especially for animated series expected to produce a large number of episodes quickly within a breakneck industry. Still, each of Invincible's Season 2 four-episode halves ultimately felt too insubstantial to tide fans over after the two-year gap that already separated Seasons 1 and 2. After waiting so long to witness the aftermath of the battle between Mark and Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) in Season 1's horrific finale, Season 2, Episode 4's cliffhanger on Thraxa felt equally frustrating, but Season 3's lack of a similar break can deliver the dramatic continuity Invincible fans have always craved.

The Release Schedule for ‘Invincible’ Season 3 Proves the Series Listens to Criticism

What's particularly telling about Prime Video's announcement is how quickly it works to outright assure fans that their frustrations have been heard and answered. In true Invincible fashion, the teaser includes a fun meta moment when Cecil criticizes Mark for his "four-month vacation right in the middle of things," once again poking fun at itself before the show's title card includes a parenthetical confirming the absence of a Season 3 midseason break. Not only is this news encouraging for fans looking forward to a more streamlined season of television, but it also demonstrates that Invincible has heard its audience's complaints and responded accordingly. As a result, viewers can more easily trust the series in the future when Invincible tells them they won't have to wait long to reunite with their favorite characters.

As far back as March of this year, Steven Yeun already confirmed that Invincible Season 3 was being made just as the back half of Season 2 premiered, so it's clear Kirkman and his team understood the pitfalls of their prior midseason break from the start. Furthermore, since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was also cited as a reason for Invincible's struggling release windows in the past, it makes sense that now would be the best time for the show's third season to get Invincible's production schedule back on track. By following Season 1's example and releasing all 8 episodes of Season 3 back-to-back, Invincible can combine all the excitement and energy of its initial release with the escalated stakes of Season 2's finale, promising audiences another follow-up that is sure to be invincible in its own right.

Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

