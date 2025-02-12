When we sit down to watch a superhero piece of media, our immediate focus is, of course, on the superhero. Not only because they are the protagonist but also because they are typically given eye-catching scenes where they save the day or defeat the villain. In this vein, Season 3 of Invincible has already delivered thrilling action scenes showcasing the heroes' powers and bravery. Watching Mark (Steven Yeun) grow into his abilities in training and fighting Cecil's (Walton Goggins) reanimen has certainly caught our attention in a similar way to how Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) murdering of The Guardians in Season 1 did.

However, a superhero's greatest power is often the people they have around to support them through the battles, which is certainly true of Invincible in many ways, not only of Mark but the show itself. While Invincible may focus on superheroes, it's the non-powered characters who truly elevate the show’s greatness. Their lack of power gives their actions more stakes and emotional weight, but they are forced to use dubious morality to achieve their goals. We consistently see how they have to live with the consequences of superheroes’ actions whilst still having a massive role to play in their lives, teaching or directing them to various ends.

Non-Powered Humans in 'Invincible' Are Often Forced to Extremes in Order to Be Heard