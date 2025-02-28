Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.Season 3 of Invincible is firing on all cylinders, especially storytelling wise as it's paying off multiple plot points that were set up during Seasons 1 and 2. It's also given Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) a sidekick of sorts: his half-brother Oliver (Christian Convery). Oliver was technically introduced in Season 2, but he's a pre-teen when Season 3 begins due to his hybrid Thraxan/Viltrumite genes. Like Mark, Oliver also has his own powers...but struggles to truly fit into human society. This is made explicitly clear in the Season 3 episode "You Want a Real Costume, Right?": not only does Oliver take the name Kid Omni-Man, but he ends up murdering the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson) in cold blood.

Mark and Oliver then get into an argument, where Oliver reveals that he doesn't value life the same way Mark does. That probably sent chills racing down Invincible fans' spines, as that's more or less the same mindset the Viltrumite Empire applied to its conquest of the galaxy. Could Mark once again have to trade blows with a family member? But last week's episode, "This Was Supposed to Be Easy", has Mark and Eve (Gillian Jacobs) chasing after Oliver when he mysteriously goes missing. What they find is a surprise: Oliver has made friends his own age and is learning to skateboard. It's a sign that Oliver might be able to overcome the Viltrumite race's more bloodthirsty urges.

Oliver Wants To Be a Normal Kid

Oliver finding friends his own age is both a relief to Mark, and a worry because he knows that Oliver is far stronger than most kids his age. But those fears ease completely when Oliver uses his powers to scare off a group of bullies that terrorize his friends. It shows that Oliver is learning when to pick and choose his battles. But it also showcases that Oliver was desperate for something resembling normalcy. Up to that point, he'd mostly been around Mark or Debbie (Sandra Oh), or his tutor April (Callista Flockheart); due to his bright purple skin, he also couldn't leave the house. This led him to try to sneak out whenever he could — especially when it concerned helping Mark with his superhero career. But now that Oliver has actual friends he can be around, he has a new outlet for a kid his age. Granted, he'll still take to the skies as Kid Omni-Man, but now he has the chance to experience some form of normalcy (or as normal as life gets for superheroes in the Invincible universe.)

Oliver’s Time With Mark and Debbie Had an Impact on Him

Oliver might also be attempting to be normal because he's seen how Mark and Debbie live their lives, which shows how they're influencing him. A major example comes toward the end of "You Wanted A Real Costume, Right?" When Mark and Debbie talk to Oliver about his views on killings, Debbie asked him: "Do you think my life isn't precious?" Oliver immediately says yes, feeling far more guilty than he did about splitting open the Mauler Twins' skulls. It speaks volumes that Debbie can reach Oliver in a way that Mark can't; if she takes a similar approach to raising him that she did with Mark, then he can truly grow into a great hero. Mark, on the other hand, faces a new challenge in his life: being a brother. He was an only child and had his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) to lean on, and then his world was upended when he learned the truth about Nolan and the Viltrumite Empire. It's no wonder that he's trying to teach Oliver his own moral code; he doesn't want to fail Oliver the same way that he feels Nolan failed him. This sort of layered character development, more than the blood-soaked battles or the wide cast of characters, is what made Invincible - both the show and the comics that inspired it — such a great story.

In showcasing how Mark and Debbie are working on teaching Oliver right from wrong, Invincible is touching upon another major theme from its source material: the relationships between fathers and sons. Mark wanted to be like Nolan, but now is striving to be far different from his father to the point where he and Cecil Steadman (Walton Goggins) had a violent falling out over Cecil utilizing villains to save the day. Oliver, on the other hand, has a rather idealized version of Nolan to the point where he takes on the name "Kid Omni-Man" to honor his father — without knowing the carnage that Nolan caused on Earth! In showcasing how Mark and Oliver both view Nolan through their respective superhero careers, Invincible manages to touch on Omni-Man's legacy even when he's not on screen. And with Nolan undergoing a massive change of heart after breaking out of prison with Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), that relationship is still looking to be at the forefront of Invincible's story.

Will Oliver Continue To Age in 'Invincible?'