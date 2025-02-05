In a world where comic book adaptations are a wildly oversaturated market, it takes a lot for a new property to emerge from the superhero subgenre and stand out among the other tales of cape-donning heroes saving the world from superpowered threats. That's what made the surprise success of Invincible so special; it was a series that contained all the heroics one can expect from a superhero show while telling a more complex and gritty story than the average four-quadrant, crowd-pleasing blockbuster superhero film we see from Marvel or DC on the regular. The first two seasons of Invincible are some of the most well-revered superhero content of recent years, and with season 3 of Invincible receiving rave reviews, it seems that the mighty comic book adaptation is continuing the trend.

For those unaware, Invincible follows the story of Mark Grayson (voiced by Academy Award-nominee Steven Yeun), a young man who inherits superhuman powers from his superhero father, Nolan, aka Omni-Man (Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons). Mark soon adopts the heroic alias of 'Invincible' and stands up against the various threats thrown his way, including his own father. The show has been praised for its realistically violent depictions of heroic fights and the moral complexity that comes with being a hero, as is most evidently shown in the character of Omni-Man.

With Invincible season 3 quickly arriving, here is where you can watch the latest adventures of the titular hero.

Is 'Invincible' Season 3 Streaming?

Much like the previous two seasons, Invincible season 3 will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The animated series has proven to be one of the streamer's best and most-watched series to date, making it an interesting companion piece to Amazon's incredibly popular live-action series, The Boys, another adult-oriented show adapted from a comic book. Also streaming on Prime Video is Invincible prequel episode, Invincible: Atom Eve, which chronicles the origin story of Samantha Wilkins, aka Atom Eve.

For those without a Prime Video subscription, plans for the service begin at $8.99/month (with ads), going up depending on if you wish to include an Amazon Prime subscription, or if you wish to choose a plan without ads included. Prime Video has one of the densest streaming libraries one can find, so no matter which plan is best for you, there will always be something for you to watch, making it one of the better streamers when it comes to getting bang for your buck.

When Will 'Invincible' Season 3 Release?

The third season of Invincible will premiere on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The season will consist of eight episodes, as has been the case with the previous seasons of the series as well. Prime Video will drop the first three episodes of the season all at once, with the remaining five episodes set to be released weekly, concluding on March 13, 2025.

Can You Watch 'Invincible' Season 3 Without Prime Video?

We have some sad news for those wishing to catch up on the series before season 3 premieres. Unfortunately, there is no way to watch Invincible without a subscription to Prime Video. However, Prime Video does offer a 30-day free trial to new subscribers, so if you wish to watch the show during your 30-day trial window, feel free to binge-watch the series and cancel your subscription when you're all caught up!

Watch the Trailer for 'Invincible' Season 3

The official trailer for Invincible season 3 (which can be viewed above) shows that tensions are high between Mark and the Global Defense Agency, as Mark and his super-powered mates are challenged with moral dilemmas the likes of which they haven't faced before. The trailer showcases more of what fans have loved about the series: gruesome violence, large-scale battles, humor, complex characters, and thought-provoking dialogue, all wrapped up in what is a rather epic teaser which seems to take the show to even more dramatic depths than before.

This is something echoed by Collider's own Nate Richard in his review for Invincible season 3. Richard had this to say about the latest season:

"Invincible has always embraced its roots as a superhero show, but that doesn't stop it from making its mighty characters feel emotionally vulnerable and relatable to the audience. Season 3 cements that even further, digging into the backstories of characters such as Cecil and Rex, turning them both into some of the series' most compelling presences. Mark and Eve's romance is explored even further and, without giving anything away, becomes one of the series' sweetest dynamics. Oliver's presence also injects a new flavor into the story, especially since he was still an infant when we last saw him. Now that he's a preteen, it allows Mark to become more of a mentor figure. Much of Mark's emotional journey in Season 3 deals with the fact that he's now an adult, far from the naive and inexperienced teen we met in Season 1. This Mark is much more jaded, represented through his new dark super suit — which, unfortunately, doesn't look as visually appealing as his classic yellow-and-blue one."

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Invincible' Season 3?

For those who want to know when they can expect the latest episodes of Invincible, look no further than this handy episode breakdown.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 TBA Thursday, February 6, 2025 2 TBA Thursday, February 6, 2025 3 TBA Thursday, February 6, 2025 4 TBA Thursday, February 13, 2025 5 TBA Thursday, February 20, 2025 6 TBA Thursday, February 27, 2025 7 TBA Thursday, March 6, 2025 8 TBA Thursday, March 13, 2025

Other Comic Book Shows to Watch If You Love 'Invincible'

If you've already caught up on Invincible but are looking for another great comic book-based series to watch, here are a few great suggestions for your next binge!

'The Boys' (2019-)

Prime Video's The Boys has long been the streamer's most popular live-action series since its debut in 2019. Based on the comics created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys follows a group of superpowered vigilantes who seek to take down corrupt superheroes who have abused their powers. Full of snarky dialogue, sharp political commentary, and memorable characters (namely Antony Starr's villainous Homelander), The Boys is one of the better adult-oriented comic book adaptations to date, and with season 5 set to be the concluding season of the series, there's no better time to catch up than now.

'Harley Quinn' (2019-)

With R-rated comic book adaptations becoming all the more popular in the modern age, few series have taken advantage of their mature rating better than DC's animated Harley Quinn series, which is currently streaming on Max. The series follows an emancipated Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) who sets off on her own to prove herself to be a competent villain, all the while finding love with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and getting into wild antics of a bloody and crude nature. The series manages to ride a perfect line between honoring DC's legacy and its rich characters while also poking fun at them in loving nature, making for some of the most fun you'll ever have watching a comic book adaptation.

'Peacemaker' (2022-)

Before James Gunn became the head of DC, he wowed audiences with 2021's The Suicide Squad, which acted as a semi-reboot of DC's 2016 Suicide Squad film. The standout character of the ensemble DC film was easily John Cena's Peacemaker, a patriotic antihero given a new lease on life after his miraculous recovery from the events of The Suicide Squad, only to be drawn back into the fray with a new team by his side. The show perfectly showcases what James Gunn does best, combining crude, vulgar humor and bloody violence, all the while possessing a beating heart at its center that reveals itself slowly as the series unfolds. John Cena has never been better, and he's backed up by a terrific supporting cast who make this an unforgettable season of television. Bring on season 2!