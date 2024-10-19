Good news! Invincible is coming back for Season 3! Even better news! You won't have to wait nearly as long as you did for Season 2. Amazon and Prime Video's critically acclaimed adaptation of Robert Kirkman's graphic novel has proven itself as a certified hit, being one of the best if not the best superhero shows on the air today.

Audiences everywhere have become engrossed in the sometimes uplifting and sometimes horrifying origin story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). While the young college student inherited incredible superhuman strength and speed from his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), Mark soon learns that being a hero is a massive responsibility, and even the people he cares about most may not be who they seem. After the explosive season finale of Season 2, it's abundantly clear that Mark's hero's journey is only just starting. To find out more about the next chapter, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here are seven things you need to know about Invincible Season 3.

When Is 'Invincible' Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via Prime Video

Prime Video has announced that the third season of their hit animated superhero show is only a few months away, as Invincible Season 3 will officially debut with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, February 6th, 2025. Following suit with the previous two seasons, new episodes of Invincible Season 3 will premiere every following Thursday until March 13th, with the added confirmation that there won't be a mid-season break like there was with Season 2. The wait for Season 3 is certainly not nearly as long as the wait for Season 2 was, which took more than two years to finally reach the streaming platform.

Where Can You Watch 'Invincible' Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

Just like with the first and second seasons (as well as the spin-off special Invincible: Atom Eve), the entirety of Invincible Season 3 will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video. In addition to being the streaming home of the record-breaking The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video has become a perfect home for audacious and celebrated superhero stories like Invincible. This includes the brutal and satirical The Boys and it's numerous spin-offs, Bruce Timm's DC Comics throwback Batman: Caped Crusader, and coming soon to the platform, Noir, which will see Nicolas Cage play a live-action version of Spider-Man Noir as seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Does 'Invincible' Season 3 Have a Trailer?

Similar to the first trailer for Season 2, which saw Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) asking Mark why Season 2 was taking so long, the first trailer for Invincible Season 3 also takes a meta approach. Here, Mark is scrolling through his phone when his boss and mentor Cecil (Walton Goggins) teleports in to ask the teen hero why he hasn't been training for the Viltrumite invasion, even referencing Mark's confrontation with Anissa (Shantel VanSanten) in the prior season. The trailer ends with Cecil reluctantly revealing to Mark that Invincible will return for Season 3 on February 6th.

Who Stars in 'Invincible' Season 3

Close

You'll be hard-pressed to have a more star-studded cast than Invincible. The above trailer already confirms that Minari and The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun will be back as titular hero and The Righteous Gemstones and Fallout star Walton Goggins will be back as Cecil. The other potential returning cast members is almost too long to list, but we'll do our best to do so anyway:

J.K. Simmons (Saturday Night) as Omni-Man

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie

(Killing Eve) as Debbie Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Atom Eve

(Community) as Atom Eve Zazie Beets (Joker) as Amber

(Joker) as Amber Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth) as William

(Big Mouth) as William Seth Rogen (Sausage Party) as Allen the Alien

Jason Mantzoukas (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Rex Splode

(Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Rex Splode Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) as Robot

(Star Trek) as Robot Grey Griffin (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Monster Girl

(Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Monster Girl Khary Payton (Teen Titans) as Black Samson

(Teen Titans) as Black Samson Melise (The Flash) as Dupli-Kate

(The Flash) as Dupli-Kate Ross Marquand (X-Men '97) as The Immortal

(X-Men '97) as The Immortal Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live) as Bulletproof

(Saturday Night Live) as Bulletproof Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Shapesmith

(Sonic the Hedgehog) as Shapesmith Chris Diamantopoulos (Blood of Zeus) as Donald

(Blood of Zeus) as Donald Kevin Michael Richardson (Lilo & Stitch) as the Mauler Twins

(Lilo & Stitch) as the Mauler Twins Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series) as Art Rosebaum

(Batman: The Animated Series) as Art Rosebaum Clancy Brown (The Penguin) as General Kregg

(The Penguin) as General Kregg Shantel VanSanten (For All Mankind) as Anissa

Mahershala Ali (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Titan

(Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Titan Peter Cullen (Transformers) as Thaedus

What Is the 'Invincible' Story So Far?

Image via Prime Video

The story of Invincible begins with Mark Grayson as an average 17-year-old, before he finally begins to show signs of superpowers. Mark's father, Nolan, is known to most of the world as the amazing Omni-Man, one of the planet's most famous heroes. However, as Mark soon learns, his father is not as noble as it initially seems. While he initially claims his home planet of Viltrum is a peaceful utopia, in actuality, Nolan's Viltrumite species consists of violent and power-hungry fascists who seek to control the entire galaxy. After slaughtering the beloved Guardians of the Globe, Nolan reveals his true intentions to Mark, and makes an example by using his own son's body to massacre innocent civilians. Beating Mark within an inch of his life, Nolan reconsiders his decisions at the end of Season 1 and flees Earth.

Season 2 sees Mark continue his complicated career as a superhero, which eventually sees him accidentally maim the brilliant dimension traveler, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). While Angstrom plots his revenge, Mark goes on a seemingly routine distress call to aid a struggling planet, only to discover that his father has become the leader of a bug-like alien race. Even though he has a new wife and a new son (thus giving Mark a half-brother), Nolan explains to Mark that he has decided to reject the Viltrum empire and try to move on. Before Mark can gauge if his father is telling the truth, Viltrum invades Nolan's new home and promises Mark that they are coming to Earth. When Mark returns to Earth, he eventually faces Angstrom Levy again, and kills him after a taxing final battle. Bruised but not beaten, Mark is now left to prepare for the inevitable Viltrumite invasion.

Who is Making 'Invincible' Season 3?

Image via Jefferson Chacon

The original graphic novel was originally created by Robert Kirkman, with Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker expected to continue their duties as the show's creators.

Will 'Invincible' Get a Season 4?

Image via Prime Video

Fans wary that their favorite superhero show will get axed needn't worry. Not only is Invincible Season 3 on the way, but Invincible Season 4 is also confirmed to be in active development. While no specific release window has been given as of yet, there's a good chance the fourth season will premiere on Prime Video starting in 2026.

Invincible Season 3 premieres on February 6th, 2025, and the first two seasons of the acclaimed show are available to stream now on Prime Video.

