We're now only a few days away from the release of Invincible Season 3, and fans are elated that the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 was nothing like the long wait between the first and second seasons. Invincible Season 2 cranked up the heat by introducing more Viltrumites into the fight, while also making things more personal for Mark (Steven Yeun) and his family. The show has proven itself to be one of the best superhero properties on TV today, and that's largely due to its ability to constantly reinvent the wheel. During a recent red carpet interview with Collider's Aidan Kelley, Invincible co-creator Simon Racioppa spoke about raising the stakes in Invincible Season 3, and what that looks like for Mark and the show as a whole:

"Oh my god, well, I mean, things just get more complicated for Mark. You know, both on a dramatic, like family scale, but also on a global scale. Like we start to maybe see what's happening out in space with the Viltrumites. We sort of go to interesting different places like that. So I think the stakes just get higher emotionally as well as dramatically."

Invincible Season 1 was mostly focused on Mark and the relationship with his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons), who we learn in the first episode is secretly evil, but Mark doesn't come to terms with this until later in the season. However, Season 2 sees Mark venture out to other planets while also getting involved in Viltrum's ultimate conquest to take over Earth. Things certainly aren't going to be easy on the road ahead for Mark, who is not only tasked with protecting Earth but now a major figure on Viltrum's radar as a half-Viltrumite who refuses to commit to their cause. Only time will tell how Mark handles everything thrown at him, but if there's one thing we can say for certain, it's that this will undeniably be the toughest challenge of his young superhero journey.

Will There Be Another Mid-Season Gap for ‘Invincible’ Season 3?

While there was a large mid-season gap in Invincible Season 2 that saw the show break in November after its first four episodes and not return until March with the final four, this fortunately won't be the case with Invincible Season 3. The highly-anticipated third season will premiere this Thursday, February 6, with the first three episodes, and subsequent installments will follow once a week until the Season 3 finale on March 13. Fans can also rest easy knowing that there likely won't be another multi-year gap between seasons, and it's safe to assume that Invincible Season 4 will hopefully be coming sometime in early 2026.

Invincible Season 3 premieres this Thursday, February 6. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch Invincible on Prime Video.