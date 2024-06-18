The Big Picture Get ready for more thrilling face-offs in Invincible Season 3 with an early 2025 release window teased by star Ross Marquand.

The creative team is wrapping up work to ensure Season 3 arrives early next year, promising unexpected thrills and epic battles.

After the curtains came down on Invincible Season 2 a few months ago, fans could not help but wonder whether they’d need to endure another painfully long wait before diving back into the world of their favorite superhero. It was a valid concern given the two-and-a-half-year gap between Season 1 and 2. Star Steve Yeun who voices the titular superhero in the Prime Video hit stepped up to quell those fears when he told Collider that Season 3 would not be nearly that off. While no official release window has since been confirmed for the show's return, Ross Marquand, another star of the comic series, has offered an exciting update reassuring fans that Season 3 is on track for an early arrival.

Marqand who voices the recurring character, The Immortal, as well as other guest roles in the series, recently spoke to ComicBook at GalaxyCon teasing an early 20205 release window for Season 3. The actor confirmed that work on Season 3 is “almost wrapped,” before going on to cautiously tease that Season 3 will likely arrive within the first half of 2025. "Invincible Season 3, we're almost wrapped on that," Marquand said. "I don't want to speak because Robert would be like, 'Don't tell people anything because we don't know.' But I have a feeling it's probably going to be early next year." From Marquand's comments, it's fair to say that the creative team is doing all in its power to avoid any potential delay, barring any unforeseen catastrophe.

Season 3 Promises A Lot Of Unexpected Thrills

Following the violent yet satisfying conclusion that was Season 2, the stakes are higher than ever as the battlefield for Earth's dominance intensifies amid a Viltrum uprising. Mark Grayson has unearthed new enemies, setting up the story for more thrilling face-offs. Season 2 overcame the dreaded sophomore slump and ultimately proved well worth the lengthy wait. With a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, fan expectations are higher than ever for the next chapter and creator Robert Kirkman is well aware and committed to delivering a thrilling experience. "We want every Season 3 episode to feel like it’s a finale," Kirkman previously hyped. "Season 3 is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of season three… Oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff.”

While fans can guess the scope of the third season, given Kirkman has stayed very loyal to the source material, some unexpected twists remain possible. In his recent appearance on the Invincible podcast, Kirkman confirmed the return of both Titan (voiced by Mahershala Ali) and Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) in Season 3. While no plot details were revealed about their roles in the upcoming season, the duo will likely be key figures in the looming war, probably fighting on the side of Grayson as he defends the blue planet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Invincible Season 3.

