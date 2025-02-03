After a two-and-a-half year wait for Invincible Season 2, which much to the annoyance of many, was split into two parts, Season 3 has arrived, a little less than a year after the sophomore season’s bloody yet satisfying finale. It’s nice, especially as the shorter gap helps keep the show’s emotional stakes steady and ready to go. However, Season 3 feels like a much different installment than the previous two. For instance, there isn’t a concrete “big bad” on par with Omni-Man in Season 1 and Angstrom Levy in Season 2. Instead, this third season feels a lot closer to Invincible’s version of Captain America: Civil War, a comparison you’ll likely agree with very early on.

What Is 'Invincible' Season 3 About?

Season 3 begins three months after the Season 2 finale, which saw Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) kill Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) in an act of sheer rage. GDA Director Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) has been observing Mark, noticing his strength has been increasing to even greater levels than before. Yet Mark, still wracked with guilt over killing Levy and dealing with his break-up from Amber (Zazie Beetz), just wants to take a moment to breathe and to tell Eve (Gillian Jacobs) how he really feels about her. Especially when it comes to helping his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh) raise his Thraxan half-brother Oliver (Christian Convery), who, due to his race's rapid aging, already looks and acts like a 10-year-old boy.

Oliver is incredibly eager to join his brother in being a superhero, but Mark and Debbie aren't so sure, wanting to give him as normal of a childhood — or as close to normal — as a purple-skinned boy who ages this fast can possibly have. Tensions begin to rise to an even greater extreme, as Debbie and Mark begin to lose even more trust in Cecil, especially since he's monitoring their family as Oliver continues to grow up. Meanwhile, in the Viltrumite prison, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) have finally come to a sort of truce, as the latter attempts to convince the former to join him in the war against the Viltrumites. The Guardians of the Globe also have some drama of their own, as Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) and Shrinking Rae (Grey DeLisle) are still coming to terms with their near-death experiences while facing off against the Lizard League. Rex, in particular, is working to improve himself and grow past his immature and boisterous personality.

'Invincible' Season 3 Is Even More Dramatic and Grounded