Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Invincible Season 3.Invincible stands apart from other comic stories due to its self-awareness of comic book tropes. The show provides a more mature story for older audiences looking for a compelling narrative. For people like me, who grew up on Marvel and DC, Invincible feels like a natural next step in the superhero genre. Invincible focuses on the real-world implications of a society filled with heroes and villains and engages in philosophical discourse on the ethics of saving the world. Invincible has cemented itself as a worthy successor to traditional superhero stories. But the series isn't perfect.

Invincible displays self-awareness by acknowledging classic superhero tropes and then subverting them. Mark (Steven Yeun) is a great example, with his origins echoing Superman’s, but with the added twist of ‘What if Kryptonians were an oppressive fascist empire?’ Or with Monster Girl (Grey Griffin), who's similar to the Hulk, except her power comes with the caveat of de-aging her every time she uses it. However, one trope Invincible fails to subvert is death fake-outs.

In Comics, Heroes Never Stay Dead

Anyone familiar with comics or comic book movies knows that characters never stay dead. There are a few exceptions, like Uncle Ben or the Waynes, but most heroes almost always come back. Even the most impactful Marvel movie deaths have been reversed in recent years. Hugh Jackman famously ended his twenty-year run as Wolverine with an emotional farewell in Logan (Hugh Jackman), only to return in Deadpool & Wolverine. The MCU has brought back major characters like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Vision (Paul Bettany) since they died in Avengers: Infinity War. And now, with the announcement of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU to play Doctor Doom as an evil Tony Stark variant in Avengers: Doomsday, it seems superhero movies can always find a way to get around permanent deaths.

Invincible's death fake-outs became more noticeable in Season 2, Episode 5, where the Lizard League wiped out half of the Guardians of the Globe, killing Rex (Jason Manzoukis), Duplikate (Malese Jow), and Shrinking Rae (Grey DeLisle). I was shocked by the show's willingness to murder so many major characters brutally. It felt like Invincible's equivalent of the Red Wedding from Game of Thrones. However, by the end of the season, all three characters had returned.

Bringing Back Angstrom Hurts Mark’s Character Arc

Image via Prime Video

Invincible always finds a way to make resurrections make sense. It’s understandable when a Mauler twin (Kevin Michael Richardson) re-clones itself, and I was even on board with The Immortal (Ross Marquand) coming back, his name kind of gives it away. But when so many characters keep cheating death, it all begins to add up. It doesn’t matter that the logic is foolproof; continually reviving characters detracts from the overall stakes of the show, and Season 3 has only made that worse.

Season 3 Episode 5 wasted no time bringing back Mr. Liu (Tzi Ma) after he was supposedly killed. Bringing back his henchman confused me even more, considering he lacked any superpowers and fell from the top of a skyscraper. But the worst resurrection was Angstrom Levy (Sterlin K. Brown). Angstrom’s death marked a definitive turning point for Mark’s character in the Season 2 finale, where he lost control and murdered someone in cold blood. Mark carried that guilt with him for all of Season 3, and it taught him a valuable lesson about the extent of his power. Seeing how easy it was to murder someone when he lost control added tension to his relationship with Oliver (Lincoln Bodin), who started to follow the same path.

Reviving Angstrom robbed Mark of that critical change in his character arc, making the lessons he learned redundant. Angstrom proves that even the most impactful deaths can be reversed without consequence. His revival was the equivalent of bringing back Uncle Ben or the Waynes. Certain character deaths are so pivotal to a hero's journey, that they should never be reversed, but Invincible broke that rule.

After So Many Characters Cheated Death, I Couldn’t Take Rex’s Sacrifice Seriously