Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.The current season of Invincible is bringing in multiple plot points from the first two seasons to a head, while retaining the same sense of emotional catharsis and bloody violence that made it a standout in the superhero landscape. It's also seeing a few romantic relationships blossoming. Invincible (Steven Yeun) and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) finally acted on their long-smoldering romantic feelings for each other. The Immortal (Ross Marquand) proposed to Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow). Even the villains find love: Season 3's "You Wanted A Real Costume, Right?" opens with a silent montage of former criminals Tether Tyrant and Magmaniac attempting to walk the straight and narrow road before circumstances forced them to return to villainy. There's one couple that the show is slowly bringing together, and it makes perfect sense: Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) and Shrinking Rae (Grey Griffin).

Rex Splode and Shrinking Rae Have a Lot in Common

At first glance, no one on the planet would think that Rex and Rae could work. He's an overbearing, rude, loudmouthed jerk whose tendencies to show off is almost as bright as the explosives he flings. She's been a relatively minor part of the Guardians, though her ability to shrink has come in handy. But Season 3 has changed that, as Rex and Rae connected over their pasts. Though it's only been touched upon briefly, Rex's family ended up selling him to the government in the Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Rex Splode miniseries by Benito Cereno, Nate Bellegrande and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman. He was experimented upon and transformed into a living weapon, but finally ran away and encountered Eve.

Rae would eventually reveal in "You Wanted A Real Costume, Right?" that her parents put her on a strict regimen to become a hero; Rex, upon learning that she shares a somewhat similar past to him, he decides to be a little less of an asshole. The two also had a near-fatal encounter with the Lizard League back in Season 2, and in discussing their shared trauma they can move forward while also finding some common ground. This provides a direct parallel to how Mark and Eve's relationship started; they connected over their lives as superheroes and eventually went from confidants to romantic partners. The same could happen with Rex and Rae, especially after a certain scene.

The Latest Episode of ‘Invincible’ Features a Sweet Moment Between Rex and Rae

One of the major twists of Invincible Season 3 features the Guardians of the Globe splitting in half after Invincible and Cecil Steadman (Walton Goggins) come to an ideological divide; Rex and Rae, alongside Robot (Zachary Quinto), Bulletproof (Jay Pharaoh) and Monster Girl, decide to leave the Guardians and set up shop in the Teen Team's original base. However, this means that they have to do their own cooking, leading Rex to make dinner for Rae during the latest episode, "This Was Supposed To Be Easy."

It's a genuinely romantic moment, undercut with humor; Rex had to get a meal kit, and opening a bottle of wine he stole from the Immortal proves that some things don't get better with age. But it's a display of that human element that makes Invincible a great animated series in addition to a great superhero story. Rex remembering to make dinner for Rae because she wanted to do it also showcases his continuing growth throughout the show. While he ruined his relationship with Eve and was never too serious with Kate, he actually seems to be trying with Rae - and she seems to be reciprocating.

‘Invincible’ Bringing Rex and Rae Together Is A Welcome Change From the Comics