The Season 3 premiere of Invincible is now only a few days away, and promotion for the show is picking up as stars and creators are sharing their insight into what fans are going to see in the third season. There was some concern after Season 2 took several years to make it to the small screen that Season 3 would suffer the same fate, but it's been less than a year since the Season 2 finale and now Season 3 is already set to debut later this week. During a recent red carpet interview with Collider's own Aidan Kelley, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman spoke about striking a delicate balance with the tone in Season 3, that quite often shifts between fun and lighthearted to serious and sometimes even devastating:

"It's tough. We definitely want to give you the sense of gravity so that you know anyone could die at any time and that the stakes in the show are real, but it is a bit of a balancing act to make sure that the show doesn't get unrelentingly dark. I think that there is an overall fun tone to the show. I can also say that, at its core, the tone of the show makes no sense whatsoever. It was something that it was very difficult early on to get the team on board because it's very difficult to show where the lines are and what the rules are, like when it's OK to be funny and when it's OK to be violent, but yeah, it's tough. But, it's important to make sure that all aspects of the show are working and, in a lot of ways, so many aspects of the show are pulling the show in different directions, which can be difficult."

It's one of the more challenging aspects for any show to get right, to have your audience care so deeply about the characters and be concerned for their lives, but also be able to enjoy spending time with them in down moments and just have a good time. Invincible Season 1 introduces us to Mark (Steven Yeun), a young half-human and half-Viltrumite who is coming into his own and learning to live with his new powers, and the Season 1 finale delivers a stake throught the heart when Mark's father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) turns on him and heads back out to space after revealing his true plan was to conquer Earth. Invincible has not only done a great job balancing tone but also raising the stakes in the first two seasons, and Season 3 is set to be its most explosive outing yet.

Who Else Stars in ‘Invincible’ Season 3?