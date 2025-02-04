February brings plenty of exciting new content to Prime Video, with the third outing for the animated superhero series Invincible possibly the most exciting release. Set to debut on Thursday, February 6, 2025, with the first three episodes launching at the same time, Robert Kirkman's series returns following the bloodbath that was the Season 2 finale just under one year ago. So far, early responses to the third outing have been raising excitement higher than ever among fans, something amplified by the recent announcement of the season's coveted 100% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

This rating comes off the back of a perfect 100% score for the beloved second season and a 98% "fresh" rating for Season 1, which is somehow the show's worst score to date critically. Season 3 sees the return of plenty of the show's best characters, including Aaron Paul as the revenge-hungry Powerplex, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, Walton Goggins as GDA Director Cecil Stedman, Sandra Oh as Debbie, and J.K. Simmons as Nolan who yearns for the Earth-set life he shared with Debbie.

'Invincible' Season 3 Is More Action-Packed Fun

Given the enormous critical rating of both Seasons 1 and 2 so far, expectations surrounding Invincible's third season were inevitably high. However, it seems as if Kirkman and company have once again smashed said expectations out of the park with a Season 3 packed full of everything that already made the show so great. Although some have claimed the third outing lacks the same villainous power as the first two, a more grounded, character-driven story at its heart more than makes up for the fact, with more emotional vulnerability for each of the main ensemble helping this be the most relatable of the three outings. In his review of the third season, Collider's Nate Richard describes it as, "another super-strong installment of Prime Video's stellar animated series," adding:

"Co-showrunners Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa are consistently able to find new ways to shock the audience while keeping them drawn into Mark's story. Season 3 could have easily just felt like filler in the lead-up to the looming war against the Viltrumites, yet it never does; instead, it remains one of the greatest superhero sagas ever to hit the small screen."

Prime Video's Invincible Season 3 debuts with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can stream new episodes on Thursday, February 6, 2025.