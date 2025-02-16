Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episode 4.One of the recurring ironies of Invincible is that despite his superhero moniker, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) suffers blows that would be nearly fatal to anyone else; the superhuman strength, speed and endurance he inherited from his Viltrumite father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) keeps him going. Season 3 of Invincible is upgrading Mark's skills, to the point where he's been dubbed the most powerful superhero on the planet. However, this week's episode "You Used To Be My Hero" changes that. While attempting to go out on a "first date date" with his new girlfriend Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), Mark gets pulled into the future by twin revolutionaries, Drop Kick and Fightmaster (Xolo Maridueña). Drop Kick and Fightmaster say they need Invincible's help to defeat a power-mad tyrant who's conquered the planet; said tyrant is actually the Immortal (Ross Marquand).

It's fairly clear that the centuries have worn down the Immortal's mind; when speaking with Mark, he keeps throwing out random phrases like "You left me in charge" and "Are you sick again?" While the former sentence is a prelude to the Immortal asking Mark to kill him and end his suffering, the latter is actually a hint at an upcoming story development from the Invincible comics: the Scourge virus, which is a game changer for Mark — and the rest of the Viltrumite race.

What Is the Scourge Virus?

The Scourge Virus was first introduced in Invincible #66 by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, as it was developed to infect the Viltrumite Empire and stop their reign of terror over the universe. It cut through the Viltrumites' numbers with startling speed, killing nearly 99% of their empire. But some of the survivors discovered a nasty side effect: the virus stripped them of their superhuman powers, leaving them virtually mortal. Mark experienced the effects of the Scourge Virus firsthand when he got into a fight with his half-brother Oliver, aka Kid Omni-Man; Oliver was carrying a vial of the virus, and it went off in Mark's face, immediately infecting him. Thanks to his human DNA, he survived but was left powerless. Bulletproof, Mark's fellow superhero, ended up taking the Invincible mantle briefly until Mark's powers returned. However, the legacy of the Scourge Virus played into another major storyline surrounding Invincible.

The Scourge Virus Is Tied to Another Major Development in ’Invincible’s Storyline

In the back half of "You Used To Be My Hero," Nolan and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) manage to escape from the Viltrumite prison they're locked in — thanks to Allen's increased strength and the fact that the bloodthirsty Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) was a prisoner aboard the ship as well. When Allen suggests that they retreat before more Viltrumites come, Nolan tells him that there are less than 50 pure-blooded Viltrumites in the entire universe. The Scourge Virus did its job all too well, and it turns out that the Coalition of Planets' leader Thadeus — himself a Viltrumite — had another, deadlier strain of the virus developed (which eventually leads to Mark getting infected.) But in Invincible #66, Nolan also tells Allen that Viltrumites seek to conquer Earth because human DNA is extremely compatible with Viltrumite DNA. This eventually leads to the Viltrumite War, a storyline that finally sees Mark, Nolan, Allen, and other allies take the fight to the Viltrumites — and what the Invincible series has been building to. Given how Invincible tends to streamline and remix its source material (Kirkman even referred to the show as "a second draft" of the Invincible story at San Diego Comic-Con 2023), it's entirely possible that a future season of Invincible could bring the Scourge Virus — and by extension, Mark's vulnerability — into play.

‘Invincible’ Could Use the Scourge Virus As The Basis of A Season