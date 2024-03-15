The Big Picture Season 2 of Invincible is back with only 3 episodes left to wrap up plot threads and lay groundwork for the future.

Season 2 of Invincible is back, but there's not much time left before Mark Grayson takes another break. After the explosive midseason premiere that saw Invincible and his allies take on a pair of terrifying threats in the Sequids and the Lizard League, only three episodes remain to wrap up several remaining plot threads, like Nolan's impending execution and the presence of Angstrom Levy. With Season 3 confirmed, the groundwork must still be laid for the immediate future too. While speaking with Variety, series creator Robert Kirkman teased what's left as the season looks to wrap things up and expressed his anticipation for fans to see where Mark's story is heading next.

Kirkman acknowledged that Season 2 is a beefy one compared to Season 1. Between the introduction of Levy, the return of the Sequids, the looming threat of the Viltrumites, Mark and Debbie's family drama after Nolan's departure, and so many new cast members and characters, so much of the original comic is crammed into eight one-hour episodes. Despite how packed the first five episodes are, he teased "There’s so much yet to come in these final three episodes, and it’s a really, really dense season — there are a lot of characters that we haven’t seen yet who’ll be introduced in these next three episodes. And I’m really excited to get to the finale and for people to see where we’re going, what we’re doing, and how we’ll leave things in Season 2, knowing that Season 3 is on the horizon." He continued, "We’re going to be leaving things in a very interesting place as we wrap up the second season, for sure."

Regarding specifics for the remaining episodes, he highlighted Levy as the character to watch out for. "And don’t forget we need to see what Angstrom is cooking up, and what’s in store for his character." Played by Sterling K. Brown, the multiversal villain was set up as one of the season's big bads, yet his presence has been lacking since his horrific transformation. As the trailer for Part 2 confirmed, he's dressed to the nines and ready to meet his old friend Invincible with a plan to finally destroy him. Kirkman also confirmed that Season 2 won't end without fans laying eyes on J.K. Simmons's Omni-Man again after his reappearance and subsequent capture by the Viltrumites. "He’s a central part of the show, and his story is very important," the creator added. "I can’t conceive of going all the way through the end of Season 2 without at least seeing something of him. So, stay tuned…"

The good news for Invincible fans is that breaks between seasons are not expected to be nearly as long going forward, as Kirkman has said on multiple occasions. Series star Steven Yeun recently told Collider that work on Season 3 is already underway as the team looks to bank episodes and ensure the pace of release improves. The goal for everyone involved would be to get the production down to a season a year, even if Kirkman admits that it's difficult given the unique challenges of the series. Presumably, the new season would see the return of much of the main cast, which has featured Yeun and Simmons alongside Zazie Beetz, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Ross Marquand, Zachary Quinto, and Khary Payton with newcomers like Ben Schwartz's Shapesmith likely to stick around.

New episodes of Invincible Season 2 stream on Thursdays exclusively on Prime Video. Check out our review of Part 2 here for our impressions of the superhero show's latest episodes.