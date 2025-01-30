Prime Video has released a new look at the third season of Invincible. With just a couple of weeks left until the premiere of the highly-anticipated new episodes of the animated show, the streaming platform is having fun with audiences with an amusing video. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) can be seen talking to Cecil (Walton Goggins) inside an isolated room. The punchline of the new sneak peek at the new season of Invincible turns out to be how the characters don't talk about anything in particular. The video was advertised as a spoiler-free preview of the new season, after all.

The third season of Invincible will follow the titular hero as he struggles with the fact that his variants from across the multiverse are actually violent villains. As if that wasn't enough, Nolan (J.K. Simmons) has realized that he actually misses the life he shared with Debbie (Sandra Oh) back on Earth. There are plenty of unresolved issues Mark has to deal with, but he still has to save the world, regardless of his complicated personal life. The third season of Invincible will explore how the character will choose to help others before fixing what's wrong with him.

Invincible is based on the comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Prime Video has found a successful series in the animated project, but even if a lot of people tuned in to watch Mark's story, there was a long gap between the first and the second installment of the series. The streaming platform is working to ensure that won't happen again. The third season of Invincible will premiere less than a year after the previous one came to a close.

The Cast Members of 'Invincible' Season 3

Invincible is known for not sparing any expense when it comes to its voice cast members. The new episodes will introduce Aaron Paul as Powerplex, a villain who seeks vengeance after Mark accidentally caused a personal tragedy in his family. The third season of the show will also mark the return of Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve. The character has displayed plenty of romantic tension with the protagonist of the story so far. There's no telling what the future holds for the teenagers, but if the future version of Eve's testimony is anything to go by, love might be in the air in the third season of Invincible.

The third season of Invincible premieres on Prime Video on February 6.