Season 3 adds even more nuance to the dynamic between Mark and Eve.

Yeun and Jacobs try to imagine what it'd be like if Mark and Eve met their characters from The Walking Dead and Community.

Invincible Season 3 is finally here, and it's safe to say that quite a bit has changed for Mark Grayson and Atom Eve. The new season finds Mark (Steven Yeun) becoming increasingly at odds with GDA Director Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins), while simultaneously strengthening his relationship with his long-time crush Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), as well as helping his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh) raise his half-Thraxan, half-Viltrumite brother Oliver (Christian Convery).

We were fortunate enough to sit down and talk with Yeun and Jacobs about the new season of Prime Video's hit superhero series. We discussed how they're able to build chemistry despite not recording their lines together, how their characters have matured through the years, their suit preference, and more. We also talked about what it'd be like if their characters were to meet their characters from The Walking Dead and Community. You can check out our full conversation below.

Is It Hard For Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs To Build Mark and Eve's Chemistry?

"It's surprising, and it gets into a lot of nuance between the two of them."

COLLIDER: The dynamic between Mark and Eve is one of the strongest in the series. I know you both do a lot of voice acting and live-action acting, but I'm curious how do you build chemistry for your characters when you're not even recording together?

STEVEN YEUN: It is a bummer not to record with Gil. I will say it's easy because I think, and I'm not just saying this because you're here, but truly like Gil is like a wonderful human and I just imagine her, and she's so great that it's easy. And also Eve is such a great character too. She's so understanding of Mark's (sighs) immaturity. (laughs) I'll call it innocence. So Eve is just a really wonderful character and Gil is also a wonderful human. So it's kind of, you know, it works.

GILLIAN JACOBS: Well, that's so kind of you to say, and I feel the same about you. And I also think the writing of the scenes is great writing, you know, animated, live-action, whatever. I think that the show is really well written. It's surprising, and it gets into a lot of nuance between the two of them. And so that's just fun to explore and our directors and writers and producers also help guide me in the performance of it when you're by yourself and you're like, what tone is this?

YEUN: What is happening? (laughs)

JACOBS: (Laughs) But yeah, what is happening? Which is a frequent question with this show. But I, yeah, I feel very lucky with the whole team assembled on the show all the way around. They make it easy. They make me look good, and then they don't use my bad takes.

Season 3 feels a lot more grounded than the last two and it's clear how much your characters have matured. How does that affect how you prep for going in to record your lines?

YEUN: I think there's a lot of things happening. I think these characters are maturing. I think as, you know, actors and people making this show and writers, we're all kind of honing into what the show is becoming. And I think, you know, I hope that we will always offer a refinement, not as like a specific goal, but just as like a byproduct of us just trying to do a good job every single season. So that's cool that you noticed that.

JACOBS: Yeah. And I think from what, you know, Robert and all the writers have said, they like working on the show as an opportunity to delve deeper into dynamics that maybe you don't have as much time on the page when you're doing a comic to do. So it's also, I think, probably fun for them to complicate it or add nuance to it or really explore those dynamics. And I, I enjoy that about the show. And I think that they've come a long way, even though not too much time has passed, I guess, in the timeline of the show, which it's hard. They're in college now. But these characters are faced with so much every single moment of the day that it's understandable that they are, you know, having to grow and change at like a really rapid rate.

Steven, I know last year you had brought up that you were banking episodes for Season 3. I'm curious, since I remember Robert Kirkman had said something about wanting to get a new season out year by year. Have you already started work on Season 4?

YEUN: I'm actually not sure what I'm able to tell, but we, you know, animation takes a minute. It's a long lead time. So we have to record a little bit in advance so that they can go and like animate aspects of it. And then we go back and refine and then they have their final product. So yeah, the whole thing takes much longer than people realize.

Gillian Jacobs Wasn't Familiar of the 'Invincible' Comics Before She Was Cast

"I have never gotten such a strong, enthusiastic response of people saying like, I love that comic, I'm obsessed with it."

Image via Prime Video

Gillian, when I had talked to Steven last, he had talked about his introduction to the comics. Were you familiar with the Invincible comics before being cast?

JACOBS: I was not. But when I told people in my life about this show, I have never gotten such a strong, enthusiastic response of people saying like, I love that comic, I'm obsessed with it. And then I was like, oh, God, I hope they like the show. And then they all did. And I don't think they were lying to me. So I went from not knowing about it to having like, oh, God, we have a high bar. This is a really beloved. This is a really beloved comic. And I heard that firsthand from people in my life. So no, but I was so amazed and impressed by it. I weirdly was like working on a documentary about comics. And so I was kind of like learning about the world of making comics and superheroes, as I was working on the first season of this. So I think that also gave me an added appreciation for everything that Robert and everyone who worked on the comic had done in terms of storytelling with this show. So I'm a fan. It's fair to say.

Mark does have his costume change this season, do you have a preference on which costume he wears?

YEUN: I'm a yellow and blue. I like the original. That thing's too iconic for me to go any other way.

I would agree.

Would Mark and Eve Get Along With Glenn and Eve?

"Glenn might just be a little bit annoyed at times."