Prime Video's hit animated superhero series, Invincible, is set to return for a third season this week. At a special screening for the premiere of Season 3 in Los Angeles, the cast members got together for an evening of celebration and even answered questions about the show posed by Collider's Aidan Kelley while on the red carpet. Gillian Jacobs, who voices the character of Samantha Wilkins, aka Atom Eve, spoke about what fans can expect from Season 3, and shared her ideas for a possible spin-off.

Jacobs told Kelley that she would love to watch a show about the Teen Team before we first met them. She described something along the lines of a coming-of-age story, but also humorously compared her idea to the Muppet Babies, before noting her interest in the super-genius Mauler twins as well.

"I was saying today that you could do the Muppet Babies for the Teen Team. I would like to see them before Season 1 of the show starts, as they're all figuring out how to be superheroes, and dating, and Rex Splode and all the drama. But I also love the Mauler twins, and I would love to see more of the Mauler twins."

Jacobs rose to fame as a cast member on the cult hit comedy series Community, which ran for six seasons (and possibly a movie) on various networks. Jacobs also headlined the Netflix series Love, co-starring Paul Rust and executive produced by hit-maker Judd Apatow. She gained further recognition for appearing in supporting roles in the wildly popular HBO series Girls, and more recently, in the critically acclaimed Hulu show The Bear.

'Invincible' Is Set to Return With a New Season