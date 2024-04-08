The Big Picture Titan and Battle Beast are returning in Season 3 of Invincible, confirmed by series creator Robert Kirkman and the official show Twitter account.

The Season 2 finale sets up Season 3 for intense battles against the Viltrum Empire, with Titan and Battle Beast adding to the conflict.

Both characters bring unique powers and abilities to the show, and their roles in the upcoming season are sure to make for an epic showdown on Earth.

Fresh off the heels of a thrilling conclusion to a masterful second season, Invincible is returning two of the franchise's iconic characters from Season 1. On the latest episode of the Invincible podcast, series creator Robert Kirkman revealed that both Titan (Mahershala Ali) and Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) would return in Invincible Season 3. The official Invincible X/Twitter account officially confirmed the news shortly after.

The Season 2 finale sees Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) finally face off against Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). Season 2 elegantly weaves multiple storylines together, including the multiversal showdown against Angstrom and the looming war against the Viltrum Empire. The Invincible Season 2 Finale ties up the former of these stories, while opening the door for Season 3 to be one of the most riveting adaptations in comic book history.

Who Are Titan and Battle Beast in the 'Invincible' Universe?

Titan and Battle Beast are two villains who last appeared in the Invincible Season 1 Finale, "Where Do I Really Come From." Both have had run-ins with Mark in the past, but Titan is the only one of the two to actually work with him for a brief stint. His powers include the ability to turn his skin's exterior into a rock-like material, enhancing his strength, durability, and stamina without sacrificing speed or agility. Battle Beast, however, possesses super human strength that's said to be comparable to even the most powerful Viltrumites, making him one of the strongest characters in the Invincible universe. Kirkman didn't provide any additional details as to what role Titan and Battle Beast will play in Season 3. Considering Titan calls Earth home, it's not improbable for him and other super villains and criminals to take up arms against Viltrum in the fight to defend Earth. It's also possible that, despite his history, Battle Beast will also take the fight to the Viltrumites, thanks to his rigid honor code and desire to only fight those who he deems equal to him. He has no vested interest in the survival of Earth or its inhabitants, but he is always on the lookout for a worthy challenge. This is someone who single-handedly and effortlessly defeated Invincible, Black Samson (Khary Payton), and Monster Girl (Grey DeLisle), but opted not to kill them because they were not worthy opponents.

Now that Angstrom Levy has been defeated, the war against Viltrum is on and Earth will need every able body to fight in its defense. With Titan and Battle Beast already confirmed for Season 3 so soon following the Invincible Season 2 Finale, the roster for the third season is set to be epic.

Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.