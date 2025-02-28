Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.The title card for Invincible has become a staple of the series, usually utilizing a smash cut to the title card as part of dialogue within the show. Season 3, Episode 6, “All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry,” utilized the most creative use of this gag, placing glimpses of the title card every time Powerplex (Aaron Paul) mentions Invincible's name, which is a lot, while trying to lure him out to confront him. Invincible Season 3 has also had some unusual glitches on the title cards, revealing the Invincible logo in an array of colorways. The mid-credits tag scene of Season 3, Episode 6, also reveals the multiversal baddie from Season 2, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), is alive and well and has been the one spying on Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and his family. That’s not all, as Levy has rallied up an army of Marks from different universes to wreak pure havoc on his life, and get the revenge he thinks he deserves.

'Invincible's Title Cards Have Always Foreshadowed What's To Come

Season 1’s title cards subtly teased Mark’s bloody encounter with Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), with more and more blood covering the Invincible name, until it all came to a head in the finale. The blood-stained titled cards also showed the audience how brutal Invincible is at its very core, and that this is just the beginning of the traumatic encounters Mark and company will endure throughout the length of this series. Season 2’s title cards teased a darker turn for Invincible as the familiar yellow and blue crack away to reveal blue and black, mirroring the suit we see him wear in Season 3. Invincible comic and series co-creator Robert Kirkman revealed in an interview with Russ Milheim of The Direct that this new suit was inspired by the iconic black Symbiote suit, donned by Spider-Man, that debuted in Secret Wars (1984) #8 by Jim Shooter and Michael Zeck. Spider-Man's arc with the black suit was a more brooding era in the saga of Peter Parker, and Kirkman, along with his comic co-creators Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, were not only playing off the classic comic book troupe of the superhero getting a new costume, it's also meant to symbolize a more serious and gloomy era of Invincible.

The reassurance of Angstrom back into Invincible is a very complex one, as most of the burdens weighing on Mark in Season 3 stem from his once thought-to-be killing blow, to ensure that Angstorm would leave him and his family alone for good. Mark is terrified that this decision will make his worst nightmares might come true, that he will be just like his father, Omni-Man. Season 3 has been abundant in the conversations about what it takes to be a hero, the consequences of the actions of a hero, and most importantly, should a hero take the lives of their adversaries, if it means there are no further chances for them to harm the innocent. A lot of these conversations are highlighted while Mark is training his half-brother Oliver (Christian Convery) to be a hero, as his admiration for their father brings up some interesting questions about how to handle the lives of villains, and his wonder about whether Omni-Man is a redeemable character. The return of Angstorm, now equipped with a world-conquering army, does beg the question — if Invincible really did kill him, would the multiverse be better off?

The Invincible War Is Coming in ‘Invincible’ Season 3