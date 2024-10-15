Prime Video has just dropped the first teaser trailer and announced the official return date for their critically acclaimed adult-animated superhero series, Invincible. The teaser, inspired by Burger Mart, is just as wild and chaotic as fans would expect from the series, which is set to return to Prime Video on February 6, 2025. The first three episodes of Invincible Season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories beginning on Thursday, February 6, with additional episodic drops available every Thursday through March 13.

Invincible is based on the comic series created by Robert Kirkman, which follows Mark Grayson, your typically "seemingly ordinary" teenager whose father, Omni-Mna, just happens to be the most powerful superhero the world has ever seen. But as Mark starts to gain and develop his own abilities, he soon finds out that the legacy of Omni-Man might not be as heroic as it seems to the outside world.

Invincible also boasts an impressive voice cast led by Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, along with a star-studded ensemble that includes Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, and Mark Hamill, among many others. Executive producers include Robert Kirkman, Seth Rogen, David Alpert, and Evan Goldberg, with Helen Leigh and Cory Walker serving as co-executive producers.

Is 'Invincible' Worth Watching?

Season 1 has an impressive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes from 88 reviews by critics, while the site's "Popcornmeter," which gauges audience approval, sits at 93% positive. The second season has a perfect 100% Certified Fresh rating on top of that, so it's safe to say the series has been well received by most people who've had the chance to see it. Collider's review of the series praised Invincible's ability to find new ways to keep audiences entertained, hailing its "jaw-dropping moments of action" in a B+ review.

"Though the superhero of its title might not be truly as invulnerable as his name would lead you to believe, the series itself feels just about as close to that as one could hope. No matter how many times Mark gets beaten down, Invincible always finds new ways to get back up again."

Invincible returns to Prime Video beginning on Thursday, February 6, 2025, with additional episodic drops available every Thursday through March 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series.

